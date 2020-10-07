Mattoon council supports bike trail extension, approves downtown TIF grants

Regarding TIF grants, the council on Tuesday allocated $40,692 to property owners Todd and Kim Fuller for exterior improvements at the former ILMO Product Co. building, 213 N. 14th St. Todd Fuller has said these improvements will help the site's new tenant, Eaton Construction & Asphalt Improvement Plus. He has said they plan to demolish the back part of the building, re-side the remaining structure, and construct an addition so that the facility is all on one level.

The council also allocated a $46,950 TIF grant to Upchurch Group Properties for its office building at 123 N. 15th St. and $3,730 to Mike Kallis for his Sound Source Music building at 1609 Broadway Ave.

Regarding the memorandum, the union has called for the city to bring staffing back up to 30 firefighters as required by the current contract, which was set to expire in 2018 but is still in place until a new contract is reached. The Mattoon Fire Department currently has approximately 22 firefighters on staff. City officials have said that they are having trouble finding candidates who have paramedic certification.

Under the memorandum, there are provisions for new hires to obtain paramedic certification while they are working in the fire department. The temporary reduction in EMT requirements will expire when the city and union execute a new contract.