Mayor: City of Lincoln will not enforce mitigation protocols

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

in Logan County, 683 residents have tested positive and five have died with COVID-19. The positivity rate as of Monday morning was 3.6%.

The City of Lincoln isn’t the only community taking this stance. In East Peoria, a part of Region 2, Mayor John Kahl made a similar announcement Sunday.

“East Peoria will not be enforcing the restrictions that will be imposed by the Governor on our business community in the coming days,” he said. “We will continue to support the rights of all members of the business community to remain open. The businesses of East Peoria have done their part throughout these challenging times and not a single one of them has been found by the Health Department to pose a risk to public health.”

Welch knows not everybody in Lincoln agrees with the his decision.