Mayor's executive order gives Normal police authority to break up groups of more than 10 people

The order came just hours after the McLean County Health Department announced six new confirmed cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of cases in the county to 44.

Normal Police Chief Rick Bleichner said officers saw an increase in complaints about large social gatherings in parks and house parties due to warmer weather. Officers are directed to disperse gatherings by encouraging people to voluntarily adhere to the social distancing guidelines through education, but will write citations as needed.

"It's not about writing tickets," said Bleichner. "We all need to do our part to limit spread of the virus."

Koos said an ordinance citation, depending on the situation, could be a fine of between $100 and $250.

Large gatherings don't just include house parties. Koos said he heard complaints of between 10 and 15 people playing basketball at the park, or large groups of people hanging out at the park.