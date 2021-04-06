Mboka Mwilambwe emerges in 3-way Bloomington mayor race

Voters cast 11,421 ballots, representing 21.5% of the 53,108 registered voters.

As of Tuesday morning there were still around 200 mail-in ballots to be returned, Bloomington Board of Election Commissioners Executive Director Tim Mitchell said.

Straza, a local entrepreneur and business owner, championed a campaign centered on stimulating economic growth, while Gunderson, a procurement manger at Illinois State University, pledged to focus on equity and accessibility.

Gunderson in a statement congratulated Mwilambwe and tipped her hat to Straza, adding that running for mayor was "among the great honors of my life."

She thanked those involved in her campaign and the three candidates running for city council under the People First Coalition banner, which Gunderson was also part of.