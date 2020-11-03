McIntyre leading race for District 5 seat

It appears the McLean County Board will have a new look next month. Results from Bloomington were not available as of press time and results from the county were not final.
“We’re still trying to get information,” said Democrat Rachael Jean Lund, who had a lead on John McIntyre of Normal for the District 5 seat at one point but lost it later in the evening. McIntyre has been county board chairman since January 2016. At press time, McIntyre received 4,742 votes to 4,196 for Lund. Libertarian JoAnn Litwiller received 407 votes.
In District 2, Republican William Friedrich was leading Democrat Jeff Bertrand by a count of 6,124-2,640.
In District 6, Hannah Beer, a Democrat, held a large lead over Libertarian David Scarpelli 3,247–974. Beer, defeated George Gordon in the primary. She graduated in May from Illinois State University after majoring in political science and minoring in history.
Republican incumbents Catherine Metsker (District 1) and Josh Barnett (District 10) were unopposed for re-election.
In District 3, incumbent Republican George Wendt (4,749 votes) was leading Democrat R.J. McCracken (2,584) and Libertarian Derek Evans (423).
In District 4, where Republican William Caisley is retiring, Democrat Benjamin Webb (4,576 votes) held a lead over Republican Adelita Cruz (3,662).
The results from races in Districts 7, 8 and 9 were not available at press time.
Also, for auditor, Republican incumbent Michelle Anderson had a 5,000-vote lead over Robert Fazzini and for coroner, KathyYoder, a Republican incumbent, held a 9,000-vote lead over Democratic challenger Abbie Sorrells.
Election night results are always unofficial, but the volume of mail-in ballots this year means it may take longer for some races to be decided.
Mail-in ballots that are postmarked by Tuesday must be accepted by local election authorities if they arrive by Nov. 17, and there were more than 500,000 mail-in ballots that had not been returned as of Monday.
The Illinois State Board of Elections will certify the results from local election officials on Dec. 4
