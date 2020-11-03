McIntyre leading race for District 5 seat

It appears the McLean County Board will have a new look next month. Results from Bloomington were not available as of press time and results from the county were not final.

“We’re still trying to get information,” said Democrat Rachael Jean Lund, who had a lead on John McIntyre of Normal for the District 5 seat at one point but lost it later in the evening. McIntyre has been county board chairman since January 2016. At press time, McIntyre received 4,742 votes to 4,196 for Lund. Libertarian JoAnn Litwiller received 407 votes.

In District 2, Republican William Friedrich was leading Democrat Jeff Bertrand by a count of 6,124-2,640.

In District 6, Hannah Beer, a Democrat, held a large lead over Libertarian David Scarpelli 3,247–974. Beer, defeated George Gordon in the primary. She graduated in May from Illinois State University after majoring in political science and minoring in history.

Republican incumbents Catherine Metsker (District 1) and Josh Barnett (District 10) were unopposed for re-election.

In District 3, incumbent Republican George Wendt (4,749 votes) was leading Democrat R.J. McCracken (2,584) and Libertarian Derek Evans (423).