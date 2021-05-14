McLean County Administrator Camille Rodriguez to resign

BLOOMINGTON – McLean County Administrator Camille Rodriguez informed county board members Friday that she plans to resign June 7.

Rodriguez, who became the first woman and person of color to hold the position, will leave after becoming administrator nearly two years ago.

Assistant Administrator Cassy Taylor will assume the role until a new decision is made by the board.

Rodriguez could not be reached by phone Friday.

“She’s been great to work with,” Board Vice Chairman Jim Soeldner told The Pantagraph. “I’m really kind of sad to see her go, but if she’s got other opportunities, I mean I understand that also.”

Rodriguez served as the McLean County Health Department administrator for one year before replacing Bill Wasson as county administrator.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Soeldner said she came in at the right time.