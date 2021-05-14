McLean County Administrator Camille Rodriguez to resign

BLOOMINGTON – McLean County Administrator Camille Rodriguez informed county board members Friday that she plans to resign June 7.
Rodriguez, who became the first woman and person of color to hold the position, will leave after becoming administrator nearly two years ago.
Assistant Administrator Cassy Taylor will assume the role until a new decision is made by the board.
Rodriguez could not be reached by phone Friday.
“She’s been great to work with,” Board Vice Chairman Jim Soeldner told The Pantagraph. “I’m really kind of sad to see her go, but if she’s got other opportunities, I mean I understand that also.”
Rodriguez served as the McLean County Health Department administrator for one year before replacing Bill Wasson as county administrator.
Soeldner said she came in at the right time.
“(She’s) been an asset to the county because she comes from the health department, and with what’s going on this past year and a half with COVID, it was a perfect niche because she knew what was happening and she knew what questions to ask of the health department administrator,” Soeldner said.
An Oshkosh, Wisconsin, native, Rodriguez previously was director of the Bureau of Community Health Promotion for the Wisconsin Department of Health Services’ Division of Public Health.
She also held roles in the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services’ Division of Child Protection and the Illinois Office of the Executive Inspector General.