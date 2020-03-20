McLean County approves disaster proclamation; triage center expands to help those responding to coronavirus

BLOOMINGTON — On the same day that the McLean County Health Department announced that three more residents have COVID-19, the novel strain of coronavirus, bringing the county total as of Friday night to four, County Board Chairman John McIntyre signed an emergency disaster proclamation for McLean County.
The proclamation, which took effect immediately, intends to assist county residents, through the McLean County Emergency Management Agency (EMA) and through coordination of federal, state, county and municipal resources and response.
The proclamation will remain in effect for seven days. The McLean County Board will meet before then to consider extending the proclamation.
McLean County Emergency Operations Center (EOC) opened Friday to prepare for and respond to conditions caused by COVID-19. McLean County EMA Director Bob Clark said the EOC will operate virtually so participants can provide emergency management while following social distancing recommendations.
During the emergency, McLean County government continues to provide essential services. Effective Monday, the McLean County Customer Service Station, a walk-up service station, will operate on East Street between Washington and Front streets.
But county residents are reminded that many county services may be completed remotely at www.mcleancountyil.gov/1393/COVID-19.
Meanwhile, McLean County Behavioral Health Coordinating Council Supervisor Trisha Malott announced that the county triage center, beginning Monday, will provide temporary supportive mental health services to first responders and emergency room doctors and nurses experiencing fatigue, stress or anxiety while responding to the coronavirus outbreak.
These services will be accessible through video conferencing after an appointment is scheduled by calling 309-434-6567 or at mhtriage@mcleancountyil.gov.
The triage center, which opened Monday on the first floor of 200 W. Front St., Bloomington, remains open to the public 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday for anyone in a mental health crisis. In light of the spread of coronavirus, staff will limit the number of people in the center to fewer than 10 at all times.
