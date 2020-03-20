McLean County approves disaster proclamation; triage center expands to help those responding to coronavirus

During the emergency, McLean County government continues to provide essential services. Effective Monday, the McLean County Customer Service Station, a walk-up service station, will operate on East Street between Washington and Front streets.

But county residents are reminded that many county services may be completed remotely at www.mcleancountyil.gov/1393/COVID-19.

Meanwhile, McLean County Behavioral Health Coordinating Council Supervisor Trisha Malott announced that the county triage center, beginning Monday, will provide temporary supportive mental health services to first responders and emergency room doctors and nurses experiencing fatigue, stress or anxiety while responding to the coronavirus outbreak.

These services will be accessible through video conferencing after an appointment is scheduled by calling 309-434-6567 or at mhtriage@mcleancountyil.gov.