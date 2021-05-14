McLean County bi-partisan panel to draw redistricting maps

BLOOMINGTON — McLean County Board Chairman John McIntyre said Thursday the board will adopt a bi-partisan advisory committee to draw three new district maps, as the board must develop new districts following the decennial census.
McIntyre will announce on May 24 the appointments to the “Red, White and Blue” committee. He will select the committee members with input from board members Jim Soeldner, R-District 2, and Elizabeth Johnston, D-District 5.
The announcement follows the full board's approval to retain the current configuration of 10 districts with two members representing each. That came after several back-and-forth public hearings over different proposals that were backed by opposing political parties.
The panel will comprise of community members with equal political party representation.
The three new maps will be available for the public to view by July 8. The advisory panel will conduct a public input meeting in July. Previously scheduled public hearings for May 18 and 25 were canceled.
The full county board will vote on the new maps at its July 15 meeting.
“The map-drawing process committee, ad hoc committee, will be working exclusively on their own,” McIntyre said. “There won’t be anybody, including me, involved in this or participating or even observing that.”
The bi-partisan committee will use data provided by the McLean County Regional Planning Commission. It also will choose which census data to use, as the release of full 2020 numbers has been delayed until Sept. 30 due to COVID-19-related delays.
Assistant County Administrator Cassy Taylor will facilitate the advisory group.
“We believe this process will build and grow a better McLean County, and it is my hope and goal to bring together this board and the community,” McIntyre said.