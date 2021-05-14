McLean County bipartisan panel to draw redistricting maps

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The full county board will vote on the new maps at its July 15 meeting.

“The map-drawing process committee, ad hoc committee, will be working exclusively on their own,” McIntyre said. “There won’t be anybody, including me, involved in this or participating or even observing that.”

The bipartisan committee will use data provided by the McLean County Regional Planning Commission. It also will choose which census data to use, as the release of full 2020 numbers has been delayed until Sept. 30 due to COVID-19-related delays.

Assistant County Administrator Cassy Taylor will facilitate the advisory group.

“We believe this process will build and grow a better McLean County, and it is my hope and goal to bring together this board and the community,” McIntyre said.

