McLean County Board approves arena as polling place on Election Day

The proposed agreement is in response to a new state law mandating all election authorities to establish one location where all voters in the jurisdiction can cast ballots, if they wish to do so, on Election Day, Michael said.

The clerk's office, which oversees elections in McLean County outside Bloomington, and BEC, which oversees elections in Bloomington, agreed to have one vote center for all McLean County to make it easier for voters.

Michael said the arena would accommodate many voters while allowing for social distancing to keep voters and election judges safe amid COVID-19.

The city wouldn't charge the county a fee to use the arena.

Registered voters may still vote by mail, vote early in person or vote at their usual polling place on election day Nov. 3, Michael said.

Michael told The Pantagraph that she's received more than 7,220 vote-by-mail applications, compared with the previous record high of 1,500 set for the March 2020 primary.