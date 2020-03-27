McLean County Board continues disaster declaration as COVID-19 response grows

The March 20 proclamation was to expire Friday, which is why the board needed to take action.

McLean County State's Attorney Don Knapp explained after the meeting that declaring the disaster activated the county's emergency operations plan, which addresses such issues as where personal protective equipment and medicines should be stored, allows the county to access state funding and relaxes procurement procedures.

But, Knapp said, among powers that the plan does not give county government is the ability to limit the sale and possession of alcohol, firearms and ammunition; to restrict sales or distribution of food, feed, fuel or clothing; to take possession of real estate or personal property; or to sell, lend, rent, give or distribute county-owned property.

Any COVID-19-related expenses must be approved by McIntyre and County Administrator Camille Rodriguez if they are more than $25,000. No more than $500,000 can be spent without County Board approval.

"Rest assured, this is not an overreaching resolution," board member Gerald Thompson said.

Rodriguez detailed county government's COVID-19 response to keep county government functioning while respecting social distancing to reduce the spread of the virus.