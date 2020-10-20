McLean County Board converts business loan program to 0%, forgivable loans

But only one, $5,000 recovery loan has been approved and funded by a private donor, said county Administrator Camille Rodriguez. Only one other business has expressed interest. Rodriguez and McIntyre said they and EDC believe that the limited interest is a reflection of federal forgivable loan programs and state grant programs.

So the board finance committee, county administration and EDC recommended, and the board approved, converting both programs to forgivable loan programs in which businesses could receive up to $10,000 for supplies, technology or real estate improvements. The interest rate has changed from 1% to 0% for both programs and the loan to the one lendee — Moraine View Restaurant and Kayak Rental — could be forgiven if program guidelines are followed.