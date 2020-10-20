McLean County Board converts business loan program to grants

BLOOMINGTON — McLean County Board wants to help small businesses buckling under the pressure of COVID-19.
The board, meeting Tuesday night virtually and at the Government Center, voted to convert both loan programs of the McLean County Targeted Development Loan Program to zero percent, forgivable loans.
"The county wants to provide any assistance we can to these small businesses," including restaurants, county board Chairman John McIntyre said after the meeting.
The board, at its April meeting, amended the development loan program, intended to help attract industries to the county, to provide emergency assistance to established small- to medium-size businesses hurting because of COVID-19.
Working with Bloomington-Normal Economic Development Council (EDC) CEO Patrick Hoban, the board altered the loan program into two programs:
- A Micro Bridge Loan Program for businesses, which called for $5,000, two-year loans with a 1% interest rate and deferred payments until January 2021.
- A Recovery Loan Program for businesses, which called for a 20% gap loan of up to $20,000 to supplement a traditional loan. The loan would last the life of the financial institution's loan with an interest rate of 1% and deferred payments until January 2021.
But only one, $5,000 recovery loan has been approved and funded by a private donor, said county Administrator Camille Rodriguez. Only one other business has expressed interest. Rodriguez and McIntyre said they and EDC believe that the limited interest is a reflection of federal forgivable loan programs and state grant programs.
So the board finance committee, county administration and EDC recommended, and the board approved, converting both programs to forgivable loan programs in which businesses could receive up to $10,000 for supplies, technology or real estate improvements. The interest rate has changed from 1% to 0% for both programs and the loan to the one lendee — Moraine View Restaurant and Kayak Rental — could be forgiven if program guidelines are followed.
The amount available to assist small businesses is $600,000, Rodriguez said.
"We all came together to put together a packet that's good for Bloomington-Normal, good for McLean County," board member Jacob Beard said at the meeting. "Hopefully this is a program that small businesses can utilize in McLean County."
Rodriguez said the board and EDC "has shown innovation and flexibility in its approach supporting local businesses during the pandemic...The McLean County Board's commitment to their community is timely and relevant."
Earlier in the meeting, the board, approved several items for the county health department to assist its work during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Among them were:
- Restoring the department's communicable disease position, at a cost of $14,817 for salary and benefits through the end of the year, and paying for that through department funding reserves.
- Adding $84,802 to the department budget, to be paid for with federal money, for contract personnel to operate a COVID-19 hotline, to hire an employee to compile and manage county COVID data and to pay overtime to staff responding the COVID pandemic.
Health department Administrator Jessica McKnight said about eight call center representatives would be hired.
After the meeting, McIntyre said he plans, at the board's November meeting, to name a replacement for former county board member Carlo Robustelli, who announced at the board's September meeting that he was relocating from McLean County. His last day on the board was Sept. 30.
McIntyre has 60 days to name a replacement, who must be a Democrat from District 8. Whoever is named will serve the balance of Robustelli's term, which ends Nov. 30.
Contact Paul Swiech at 309-820-3275. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_swiech.
