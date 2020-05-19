McLean County Board expected to delay vote on HOI sub-region plan to May 28

"I'm not conceding anything," Erickson said. "We're sending it to the health department to say 'How can we implement this in McLean County?' That's really what's going on here."

County board Chairman John McIntyre confirmed that a resolution to vote on the HOI plan will happen at a special meeting at 5:30 p.m. May 28 and that Erickson had asked the item be pulled from tonight's board meeting.

"Right now, I'm supporting the (HOI) plan," McIntyre said. "I wanted to give our Board of Health a chance to review the governor's plan and the HOI plan and time for our state legislators to review this."

In addition, McIntyre said he wanted to see what would happen with the COVID-19 drive-through testing site at the McLean County Fairgrounds. That testing site, which has been open since March 28, is scheduled to close at 5 p.m. Friday.

County board member Josh Barnett said at last week's county board executive committee meeting that continued testing of people for COVID-19 "will be critical to any reopening moving forward."