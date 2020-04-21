McLean County Board gives COVID-fighting taxpayers a break, small business owners a hand

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

BLOOMINGTON — The McLean County Board is trying to lessen COVID-19's hold on county residents by giving time to taxpayers and money to qualifying small- to medium-size businesses.

Meeting Tuesday evening via audio and video link to abide by state regulations for no more than 10 people to gather to limit the spread of COVID-19, the County Board approved postponing interest penalties for 30 days for property owners who are late paying the first installment of their property taxes.

The board also approved amendments to the McLean County Targeted Development Loan so that fund can lend money to small- to medium-size businesses suffering because they've reduced operations because of the coronavirus outbreak.