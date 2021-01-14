McLean County board member urges patience, dismisses falsehoods on COVID-19 vaccine rollout

BLOOMINGTON – McLean County Board member Susan Schafer urged more patience with the COVID-19 vaccine rollout in the county during the board’s first meeting of the year Thursday night.
Less than 0.1% of the county’s total population has been vaccinated so far and more than 4,000 people have received at least one shot of the two-dose vaccine, since the county’s first shipment arrived Dec. 21.
Schafer, the county board’s health committee chairwoman and a member of the McLean County Board of Health, urged county board members to dispel misinformation about the vaccine distribution to their constituents.
She said she has seen a perception on social media and in the public that the McLean County Health Department is moving slowly with the rollout.
“IDPH (Illinois Department of Public Health) controls just about everything,” Schafer said.
“When and how much vaccine we’re getting is not consistent at all,” she added. “We don’t know from one week to the next how much we’re getting. We get a little bit of a warning but we don’t know when it’s coming, so it’s very challenging for the health department to provide information.”
The county is currently in Phase 1A of the state’s distribution plan, which allows vaccination only for health care workers and those living in long-term care facilities.
Phase 1B includes vaccination for those aged 65 and older, and other “frontline essential workers” such as first responders, teachers, manufacturing and distribution workers, grocery store employees, and others.
There are more than 22,000 people over 65 years old who are not in long-term care facilities in McLean County, Schafer said.
For context, she said the county is expecting to receive 2,200 doses next week.
“I’ll let you all do the math on that one,” Schafer said. “And it’s not that our health department is moving slowly or any of our health provider partners are moving slowly.”
McLean County Board members should also expect to receive the first dose of vaccine in the “coming weeks and months.”
County board chairman John McIntyre added that he visited Grossinger Motors Arena earlier Thursday, which was repurposed as a COVID-19 vaccine clinic.
It will be used to administer vaccines once the county enters Phase 1B of the state’s plan.
“They are well equipped and very organized, and right now it is a matter – as chairman Schafer said – a matter of getting the vaccine in,” McIntyre said in his closing remarks of the meeting.
