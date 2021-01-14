McLean County board member urges patience, dismisses falsehoods on COVID-19 vaccine rollout

BLOOMINGTON – McLean County Board member Susan Schafer urged more patience with the COVID-19 vaccine rollout in the county during the board’s first meeting of the year Thursday night.

Schafer, the county board’s health committee chairwoman and a member of the McLean County Board of Health, urged county board members to dispel misinformation about the vaccine distribution to their constituents.

She said she has seen a perception on social media and in the public that the McLean County Health Department is moving slowly with the rollout.

“IDPH (Illinois Department of Public Health) controls just about everything,” Schafer said.