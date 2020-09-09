McLean County Board of Health president: Hold students accountable

The health department issues warnings to businesses and most businesses are working to comply, Anderson said. But the health department has had to repeatedly warn several establishments and one has received eight warnings, he said.

"We have no process to issue a ticket," Anderson said. He and the board discussed whether the health department should take enforcement action.

"Our numbers keep going up," board member Susan Schafer said. "We need to make sure, as a Board of Health, that we explore every option available to us."

"I don't understand why we wouldn't issue tickets," said board member Hannah Eisner, saying that "sends a message."

But Chris Spanos, McLean County first assistant state's attorney, said, "We are constrained by statutes and administrative code." Anderson and Spanos will discuss the matter and have a recommendation for the board at its next meeting.