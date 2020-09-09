McLean County Board of Health president: Hold students accountable

BLOOMINGTON — McLean County's Board of Health president says Illinois State University should hold accountable students who share responsibility for the county's surge of COVID-19 cases.
Carla Pohl said during Wednesday night's board meeting, held virtually and at the Government Center, that the university should work with the health department and discipline students who attend large gatherings without wearing masks as recommended by the health department since the county had its first COVID case in March.
Pohl complimented Normal Mayor Chris Koos and Bloomington Mayor Tari Renner for their recent steps to slow the spread of the virus. The town of Normal last week issued orders limiting the number of people to 10 or fewer at gatherings near the ISU campus and requiring restaurant and bar patrons to be seated to be served. Bloomington city leaders have begun using liquor licenses to hold businesses accountable when complaints are received about patrons not wearing masks property and not socially distancing.
Health department Administrator Jessica McKnight applauded ISU President Larry Dietz's statement earlier Wednesday that students who gathered en masse overnight Tuesday off-campus to see YouTube personalities the NELK Boys could face discipline, including interim suspensions.
The university has said it will apply its student conduct code, is in contact with the health department and is looking at measures applied on other campuses, McKnight said.
The Board of Health discussion followed the continued rise of COVID cases in McLean County. The health department reported earlier in the day 36 new cases, continuing the rise that began when college students returned in mid-August, bringing the county's total since March to 2,662 cases.
Earlier in the meeting, letters were read from several county residents who believe the board, and other county and city leaders, should take stronger steps to combat the recent COVID rise.
Tom Anderson, health department environmental health director, said his staff had addressed 447 COVID-related complaints since March. Most regarded people not wearing masks, not wearing them properly or not socially distancing while in restaurants.
The health department issues warnings to businesses and most businesses are working to comply, Anderson said. But the health department has had to repeatedly warn several establishments and one has received eight warnings, he said.
"We have no process to issue a ticket," Anderson said. He and the board discussed whether the health department should take enforcement action.
"Our numbers keep going up," board member Susan Schafer said. "We need to make sure, as a Board of Health, that we explore every option available to us."
"I don't understand why we wouldn't issue tickets," said board member Hannah Eisner, saying that "sends a message."
But Chris Spanos, McLean County first assistant state's attorney, said, "We are constrained by statutes and administrative code." Anderson and Spanos will discuss the matter and have a recommendation for the board at its next meeting.
Since Aug. 24, 14 more contact tracers have been hired by the health department, six more start on Monday, six more on Sept. 21 and 15 more in early October, McKnight reported. Contract tracers interview and advise people who have tested positive for COVID and their close contacts to limit the spread of the virus.
In other business, the board approved a health department balanced budget of revenue and expenses of $8,528,885 for the fiscal year that begins Jan. 1. That 6% more than the budget for the current fiscal year because of an increase in equalized assessed valuation (EAV) and because federal grants to fight COVID that were received mid-year will carry over into next year, McKnight said.
The health department's overall tax rate will remain $0.11066 per $100 of equalized assessed valuation, McKnight said. That means the owner of a $165,000 house will pay about $60.80 for the health department share of their tax bill next year, she said.
The health department has 80 full- and part-time employees whose responsibilities include restaurant inspections and communicable disease control.
Contact Paul Swiech at 309-820-3275. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_swiech.
