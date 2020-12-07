McLean County Board reorganizes, McIntyre re-elected chairman

BLOOMINGTON — The McLean County Board has a new look.
Five new members were sworn in during a ceremony at a special meeting Monday morning.
Newcomers Val Laymon, William Friedrich, Hannah Beer, Lea Cline and Benjamin Webb were all sworn in, along with incumbents Susan Schafer, John McIntyre, Catherine Metsker, George Wendt and Josh Barnett. Cline was actually sworn in last month, to serve out the term of Carlo Robustelli, who left the board on Sept. 30 because he had moved out of state. She began her new term Monday.
The members were sworn in by Chief Judge Mark Fellheimer.
“I wish you all the best of luck,” Fellheimer said following the ceremony.
With the transition to a new board, Republicans lost two seats, leaving 11 Republican members and nine Democratic members.
Following the swearing in of the new members, the board reconvened to reorganize. McIntyre, who has been chairman since 2016, was re-elected to the position and Jim Soeldner was re-elected as the vice chairman.
“Thank you for your vote of confidence and I appreciate your show of support,” McIntyre said. “Hopefully, we will have a good two-year term with this board and welcome to the new members of the board.”
The board also adopted all rules of the McLean County Board and approved McIntyre’s appointments to the standing committees, subcommittees and liquor commission. Prior to the vote, several Democrats raised objections about the lack of Democrats as chairpersons on the standing committees.
“I have noticed that only the Democrats have only one vice-chair position and I understand that there is an issue with seniority and that there aren’t that many Democrats that have been around,” said District 7 Representative Sharon Chung, a Democrat. “I would just like to voice this concern.”
McIntyre said that the process of balancing the committees with party affiliation often conflicts with board experience.
“I still feel the number one priority should be for the functioning of this board be with members with experience and situations so that all of our committees effectively work together and have people with experience to help the others get up to speed so we can function in a nice, balanced way,” he said. “It’s been very difficult this time because of the difference in levels of experience.”
The board will also move its monthly meeting to the Thursday immediately following the executive committee meeting, which meets on the second Tuesday of the month. McIntyre said that would be moved to the second Monday of the month.
“So the first two weeks of the month, we will have concluded all of our meetings, including our full board meeting,” he said.
