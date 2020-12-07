McLean County Board reorganizes, McIntyre re-elected chairman

“Thank you for your vote of confidence and I appreciate your show of support,” McIntyre said. “Hopefully, we will have a good two-year term with this board and welcome to the new members of the board.”

The board also adopted all rules of the McLean County Board and approved McIntyre’s appointments to the standing committees, subcommittees and liquor commission. Prior to the vote, several Democrats raised objections about the lack of Democrats as chairpersons on the standing committees.

“I have noticed that only the Democrats have only one vice-chair position and I understand that there is an issue with seniority and that there aren’t that many Democrats that have been around,” said District 7 Representative Sharon Chung, a Democrat. “I would just like to voice this concern.”

McIntyre said that the process of balancing the committees with party affiliation often conflicts with board experience.

“I still feel the number one priority should be for the functioning of this board be with members with experience and situations so that all of our committees effectively work together and have people with experience to help the others get up to speed so we can function in a nice, balanced way,” he said. “It’s been very difficult this time because of the difference in levels of experience.”