2 McLean County Board seats contested on Tuesday

His third priority is to ensure all citizens have access to education and social services, particularly youth.

Cline, 42, said she has been involved as a community volunteer since moving to Bloomington in 2012 and believes her training in academia has taught her to work constructively and creatively toward solutions.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 855.264.2511 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Her top priority will be to advocate for fair maps and free access to the polls to "support honest efforts to redraw our districts and voting precincts."

Secondly, "I will work hard to support the McLean County Nursing Home, one of the few resources for care available to elderly, low-income patients in our community," she said.

Her third priority will be to work toward increased transparency of and voter participation in county board meetings, including changing the policy requiring citizens to submit requests to address the board at least 24 hours in advance of the meetings.