2 McLean County Board seats contested on Tuesday

BLOOMINGTON — Two McLean County Board seats will be contested in Tuesday's primary election on the Democratic ballot.
For county board District 8 — which covers much of Bloomington's west side, downtown and near east side — Lea Cline and Nathan "Chiko" Russo face off to succeed Carlo Robustelli, who is not seeking re-election.
Russo is a lifelong west-side resident and a Laborers Local 362 member. Cline is an associate professor of art history at Illinois State University.
Russo, 44, said he understands "an average person's life" and would bring that perspective to the county board.
He said his top priority is to "repair and revitalize our community," including fixing roads, bridges, water systems and housing, which will create jobs.
His second priority is to maintain the county nursing home, all county-owned properties and existing programs and employees.
His third priority is to ensure all citizens have access to education and social services, particularly youth.
Cline, 42, said she has been involved as a community volunteer since moving to Bloomington in 2012 and believes her training in academia has taught her to work constructively and creatively toward solutions.
Her top priority will be to advocate for fair maps and free access to the polls to "support honest efforts to redraw our districts and voting precincts."
Secondly, "I will work hard to support the McLean County Nursing Home, one of the few resources for care available to elderly, low-income patients in our community," she said.
Her third priority will be to work toward increased transparency of and voter participation in county board meetings, including changing the policy requiring citizens to submit requests to address the board at least 24 hours in advance of the meetings.
For county board District 6, which covers a portion of Normal, incumbent George Gordon is being challenged by Hannah Beer.
Gordon, 77, is a retired ISU professor of politics and government.
Beer, an ISU student, did not respond to Pantagraph requests to complete a questionnaire for this story.
Gordon said he wants to continue to serve by helping to keep county services cost-effective and efficient and by identifying emerging policy needs and challenges. "I am a progressive, engaged board member who works well with other board members of both political parties and with county staff," he said.
He said he would continue to work on environmental protection, behavioral health, the justice system, public health and the county nursing home, including helping the nursing home become financially sustainable.
Questionnaires were not sent to county board candidates who are unopposed on Tuesday.
