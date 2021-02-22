McLean County candidate forums announced

BLOOMINGTON — The McLean County Republicans on Thursday will host a forum featuring the candidates for the Normal Town Council.

It is the first of several forums for various consolidated races that will be held via Zoom in the coming weeks. It begins at 7 p.m. and is free, but registration is required to access through Zoom and to allow observers to ask questions of the candidates. The event will be recorded and aired on Facebook as well.

The format will allow each candidate a set time to introduce themselves and share their goals for office. A time for questions and answers will be included. The link to register for the event is found on the home page of the McLean County Republicans web site.

Plans are underway for additional forums for various races and candidates, said GOP Chairwoman Connie Beard, in a statement. The next scheduled forum will be March 4 at 6 p.m. with the Normal Township Candidates.