McLean County candidate forums announced

BLOOMINGTON — The McLean County Republicans on Thursday will host a forum featuring the candidates for the Normal Town Council.
It is the first of several forums for various consolidated races that will be held via Zoom in the coming weeks. It begins at 7 p.m. and is free, but registration is required to access through Zoom and to allow observers to ask questions of the candidates. The event will be recorded and aired on Facebook as well.
The link for the Zoom meeting can be found on the McLean County Republican's website, mcleancountyrepublicans.org.
The format will allow each candidate a set time to introduce themselves and share their goals for office. A time for questions and answers will be included. The link to register for the event is found on the home page of the McLean County Republicans web site.
Plans are underway for additional forums for various races and candidates, said GOP Chairwoman Connie Beard, in a statement. The next scheduled forum will be March 4 at 6 p.m. with the Normal Township Candidates.
“We are excited to bring these events to voters to learn about the candidates,” Beard said. “Informed voters are vital to the electoral process.”
Nine candidates will compete for three seats up for re-election on the Normal Town Council, and a rematch is set between incumbent Mayor Chris Koos and challenger Marc Tiritilli on the April 6 ballot.
Normal town council members are elected at-large.
Council members up for re-election are Scott Preston, who has served since 2013, Kevin McCarthy, who has served since 2012, and Chemberly Cummings, who was recently defeated in the 105th Illinois House District race against State Rep. Dan Brady.
Among the six challengers is David Paul Blumenshine, a real estate broker who has competed twice for the Republican party ticket in the 105th Illinois House District race. Also running are A.J. Zimmerman, chairman of the Normal Planning Commission; Brad McMillan, a professor at Bradley University; Karl Sila; Steve Harsh; and Donna M. Toney.
Other debates
In addition, WGLT-FM will host a live forum with candidates for the Heartland Community College board from 6 to 7 p.m. March 18 on its Facebook page. Questions can be submitted in advance through a link on the WGLT Facebook and may be asked during the forum, http://bit.ly/heartlandQs .
Five people are running for two seats with six-year terms: incumbent Rebecca Ropp of Normal and challengers Joshua Crockett and Catrina Parker, both of Bloomington; Jodie Slothower of Normal and Cynthia Pulley of Downs.
Allen Brokken of Bloomington has withdrawn from the race.
Two people are running for an unexpired two-year term, to complete the term of former Chairman Gregg Chadwick, who died in September: Jim Drew of Lincoln, who was appointed to fill Chadwick’s seat until the election, and Cecelia Long of Bloomington.
WGLT-FM is hosting a debate for the Bloomington mayoral candidates from 6 to 7 p.m. March 2. This debate is co-sponsored by the League of Women Voters of McLean County, the Bloomington-Normal branch of the NAACP, and Illinois State University's Center for Civic Engagement. Candidates are Mike Straza, Jackie Gunderson and Mboka Mwilambwe. Incumbent Tari Renner is not seeking re-election.
A debate for the Normal mayoral candidates,Koos and Tiritilli, will be from 6 to 7 p.m. on March 9.
Listen on 89.1 FM or watch on WGLT’s Facebook page.
Lenore Sobota contributed to this story.