McLean County disaster declaration gets Small Business Administration OK

070121-blm-loc-1disaster

Tony Julian watches flooding from the Kickapoo Creek begin to recede in Downs on Saturday. McLean County Board Chairman John McIntyre has issued a local disaster declaration because of the storms.

BLOOMINGTON — The United States Small Business Administration has issued a disaster declaration for McLean County in response to historic flooding and widespread damage caused by severe storms in June.

The declaration was issued after U.S. Reps. Rodney Davis, R-Taylorville, and Darin LaHood, R-Peoria, co-led a congressional delegation letter to the SBA administrator last week seeking support for the county.

"Severe storms have caused significant flooding throughout McLean County, resulting in major damage," LaHood said Monday in a new release. "Assisting McLean County residents is critical, especially as the community has been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic this past year.

"I was proud to lead my colleagues with Congressman Davis in this effort and I appreciate the SBA’s timely approval of this much needed assistance."

Weekend flooding sent 38 inches of water through the basement at Home Sweet Home Ministries' Bloomington mission.

State Rep. Dan Brady, R-Bloomington, and McLean County Jon Sandage joined LaHood and Davis on Monday in announcing the SBA approving the declaration, which authorizes federal disaster loan assistance for property owners who homes and businesses were damaged by flooding June 25-27.

"The recent flooding throughout McLean County has left many families and businesses needing assistance," Davis said Monday in a news release. "I applaud the SBA on their quick turnaround of this request so our constituents can get access to the help they need. Sheriff Sandage and his team at the EMA did a great job conducting the work on the ground to make this happen."

Contact Sierra Henry at 309-820-3234. Follow her on Twitter: @pg_sierrahenry.

