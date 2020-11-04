McLean County election recap: What happened, who won and what we don't know yet

While Lily was too shy to answer a reporter's questions, her mother said, "We talked about the different parties and the candidates and the different things we want to see happen in our country on our drive over here and during the debates."

"Voting is one of our responsibilities," Jones said. "I feel strongly that every voice matters, every vote matters. There are critical issues now and we have an opportunity to vote for our national leaders and our local leaders."

She appreciated that schools were off on Tuesday so Lily could join her.

"As parents, we need to instill in our children the importance of being active community members and citizens," Jones said. "If we want to see change in our communities, we need to talk to our kids about voting and having a say in who will be our elected officials for the generation to come."

'Trying to make a change'

At the First Assembly of God polling place in Normal, 20-year-old Cassidy Aragon registered to vote and voted for the first time.

"It was kind of stressful voting for the first time," said Aragon, of Normal. "But I'm glad I got out and voted. This is a very important election."