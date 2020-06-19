McLean County employee alleges racism, retaliation after job duties reduced

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

BLOOMINGTON — A McLean County government spokesman said Friday his job duties have been reduced in retaliation for sending out a health department press release that included statements about racism and police brutality.

Dion McNeal, the county's communications specialist, emailed the press release that included the statement "racism and police brutality are forms of trauma that many of our community members experience" on health department letterhead June 10. The sentiment came as part of messaging about how to prevent the spread of COVID-19 at protests following the death of George Floyd.

On Friday, McNeal emailed a seven-page letter to county board members and board of health members that said his duties had been reduced after he sent out the press release.

"I ask that I keep my job and not be silenced," he wrote. "I ask that you encourage the county government to seek more black employees for leadership roles and in county committees."