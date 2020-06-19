McLean County employee alleges racism, retaliation after job duties reduced

BLOOMINGTON — A McLean County government spokesman said Friday his job duties have been reduced in retaliation for sending out a health department press release that included statements about racism and police brutality.
Dion McNeal, the county's communications specialist, emailed the press release that included the statement "racism and police brutality are forms of trauma that many of our community members experience" on health department letterhead June 10. The sentiment came as part of messaging about how to prevent the spread of COVID-19 at protests following the death of George Floyd.
On Friday, McNeal emailed a seven-page letter to county board members and board of health members that said his duties had been reduced after he sent out the press release.
"I ask that I keep my job and not be silenced," he wrote. "I ask that you encourage the county government to seek more black employees for leadership roles and in county committees."
"I call upon you and other leaders in the community to hear me, as my experience and livelihood are being silenced through systemic racism and racial discrimination," he wrote.
McNeal wrote that he is "the only black voice in any kind of leadership or public relations role at the health department and county administration." He began in 2019 as county communications specialist, which has included serving as public information officer for the county health department.
In response to requests from The Pantagraph, the county administrator's office and health department released a joint statement:
"McLean County Government is prohibited from commenting on personnel matters involving its employees," it said. "We are committed to providing an inclusive and diverse workplace, free from discrimination," the statement continued. "McLean County Government has and will examine all employee concerns in accordance with McLean County's nondiscrimination policies and grievance procedures."
Board of Health President Carla Pohl, in an email response to The Pantagraph, made comments that mirrored the joint statement.
The June 10 statements issued by McNeal were reported by The Pantagraph that day on its website. That night, the Board of Health, following scheduled discussion at its monthly meeting, agreed that it needs to do more to address racial disparities in health care.
In his letter to county board members, McNeal wrote that he had reviewed the June 10 press release with the county's behavioral health coordinator.
"I was under the impression that once it was reviewed, it would be okay to share," he wrote.
McNeal said he found out later that the statement in the release didn't represent the voice of the health department or the board of health and was told that other documents for media briefings were not completed in a timely fashion so he was no longer trusted to handle "public-facing activities and documentation."
He added "the lack of black leaders presents a weakness in our agency."
Read McNeal's statement below:
