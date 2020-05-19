McLean County expected to delay vote on reopening plan

BLOOMINGTON — A plan asking the governor to create an 11-county Heart of Illinois Sub-Region, which could result in those 11 counties "re-opening" sooner than the larger North-Central Region established by the governor, may be voted on by the McLean County Board at a special meeting 5:30 p.m. May 28.
The board has been expected to vote on the Staged Implementation Plan for the Heart of Illinois Sub-Region (HOI) plan, which would include McLean County, at its meeting 5:30 p.m. Tuesday (today).
But county board member Chuck Erickson, who was to present the resolution calling for the vote tonight, told The Pantagraph on Tuesday that he agreed to delay the vote until the special meeting to give the McLean County Board of Health a chance to weigh in on the plan.
The board of health on Tuesday called a special meeting to discuss the plan for 5:30 p.m. Thursday, May 21.
Erickson favors the HOI plan.
"We had 10 votes to move the HOI plan," Erickson said of the 20-member county board. "To get to that 11th vote, some members wanted it to go to the health department (and board of health) first.
"I'm not conceding anything," Erickson said. "We're sending it to the health department to say 'How can we implement this in McLean County?' That's really what's going on here."
County board Chairman John McIntyre confirmed that a resolution to vote on the HOI plan will happen at a special meeting at 5:30 p.m. May 28 and that Erickson had asked the item be pulled from tonight's board meeting.
"Right now, I'm supporting the (HOI) plan," McIntyre said. "I wanted to give our Board of Health a chance to review the governor's plan and the HOI plan and time for our state legislators to review this."
In addition, McIntyre said he wanted to see what would happen with the COVID-19 drive-through testing site at the McLean County Fairgrounds. That testing site, which has been open since March 28, is scheduled to close at 5 p.m. Friday.
County board member Josh Barnett said at last week's county board executive committee meeting that continued testing of people for COVID-19 "will be critical to any reopening moving forward."
Asked why he supported the HOI plan, McIntyre said "There is a large majority of people in this county who feel businesses need to be open sooner."
The HOI plan calls for separating out Peoria, Tazewell, Woodford, Fulton, Marshall, Stark, McLean, Livingston, Bureau, Putnam and LaSalle counties from the governor's North-Central Region, which basically includes the northwest quadrant of Illinois with McLean County at the southeast corner.
The governor's plan splits the state into four regions, allowing each to slowly reopen based on several factors, including COVID-19 infection rates and available hospital beds.
But the detailed Heart of Illinois plan indicates that the 11-county subregion could potentially open sooner because the area benefits from high levels of medical services per capital and sufficient surge capacity to manage an increase in COVID-19 patients.
The HOI plan calls for reopening based on data, including health care, hospital bed and equipment availability; testing capacity; and community engagement.
The plan got mixed reviews during last week's executive committee and Board of Health meetings. For example, Susan Schafer, a member of both bodies, expressed concern about additional work that the HOI plan would create for the health department.
But McIntyre said the HOI plan makes sense.
"The counties that already are meeting the metrics can move forward," McIntyre said. "It's a better plan for us to follow right now considering the number of people we have out of work."
But McIntyre said that health and safety of residents also needed to be considered and he thought it was important that the full county board has its say.
This story will be updated.
