McLean County GOP chair: Country needs to move forward after Trump acquittal

Duckworth in a statement said "too many Republican senators are comfortable hiding behind their misguided belief that trying a former president for his actions in office is unconstitutional, even as they refuse to answer the much more important question of whether actually inciting an insurrection against the constitution is unconstitutional."

McLean County Democratic Chairman Patrick Cortesi said he was "obviously disappointed but not surprised, especially after we saw the way the Republican Senators act this week during the trial by not paying attention and colluding with the former president’s attorneys,” he said.

“We could kind of see that the fix was in a little bit," he said. "It makes you wonder where we go from here."

Also weighing in Saturday was U.S. Rep. Adam Kinzinger, R-Channahon, whose profile has risen nationally in recent months as a critic of Trump's influence on the party. Kinzinger voted against the former president's first impeachment, but was one of 10 House GOP members to vote in favor this time.

“To those who have argued that impeachment was rushed or that impeachment will further divide us, we must remember that former President Trump put all of us — Congress and the American people — in this lose-lose situation," Kinzinger said in the statement.