McLean County GOP chair: Media doesn't declare winners, voters do

BLOOMINGTON — The chairwoman of the McLean County Republican Party is standing by her president, asking for patience until all of the votes are counted and certified.
“The news media are not the ones who declare the winner of an election,” Connie Beard told The Pantagraph. “That responsibility goes to the voters. So, they can say all they want to say, but it is not official and in my mind, they are taking great liberties in swaying public opinion by making such declarations when there are many challenges still underway such as voter recounts and other steps that would call into question whether or not the legal ballots are counted. We all want our legal ballots counted.”
Shortly before 10:30 a.m. Saturday, major networks began calling the race for Democrat Joe Biden after receiving new voting totals for Pennsylvania. CNN, for one, declared Biden the winner in the state, pushing him over the 270 electoral votes needed to defeat Donald Trump. Other networks followed suit.
“I believe the grassroots voter should hope that we are not allowing the media to make these decisions when it is actually the vote that counts,” Beard said.
Trump released a statement following the announcements.
“We all know why Joe Biden is rushing to falsely pose as the winner, and why his media allies are trying so hard to help him: they don’t want the truth to be exposed,” Trump said. “The simple fact is this election is far from over. Joe Biden has not been certified as the winner of any states, let alone any of the highly contested states headed for mandatory recounts, or states where our campaign has valid and legitimate legal challenges that could determine the ultimate victor. In Pennsylvania, for example, our legal observers were not permitted meaningful access to watch the counting process. Legal votes decide who is president, not the news media.”
Trump said that starting Monday, his campaign will start bringing the case to court.
Joe Alexander, Clinton resident, echoed Beard in saying that it is premature to call the election and agreed there are several steps that have to be taken before declaring a winner.
“There are examples of many stories of possible voting fraud,” Alexander said. “... All legal votes should be counted and all illegal votes should not.”
