McLean County GOP chairwoman on vote counting Friday: 'The book has not yet closed.'

BLOOMINGTON — McLean County Republican Chairwoman Connie Beard said she is anxiously waiting on the results of the 2020 presidential election in a few key states.
“I think the book has not yet closed on the national level, there is still so much taking place right now as far as voter transparency and ballot counting," McLean County Republican Chairwoman Connie Beard said Friday morning. "It’s important that we let the process go through.”
Beard echoed comments made earlier in the week that the "sense of a predicted 'Blue Wave' that was going to wash over the county" ended up more of a "trickle." She said she was glad to see republican hold onto several county seats.
“I’m very proud of our McLean County Republican's," said Beard. "We have once again stood up against an effort to change the framework and the operation of our government in our county. We held on and are still in republican control of the county. I’m very proud of our candidates and our volunteers. A lot of hard work went into keeping McLean county strong and republican proud.”
McLean County Democrat Chairwoman Nikita Richards was unavailable for comment Friday morning.
Regarding allegations of voter fraud, Beard said it is important to see all votes counted and that the American people are given a "clear and transparent view of what's happening."
“I am confident that if we can have been given the proof and the evidence that this election process was one of integrity and honesty, then there would be no question that the voters will accept the will of the people," said Beard. "In my mind that’s exactly where I am, I will accept the will of the people. But I am also not naïve to believe that there are not instances of election fraud taking place in the country.”
