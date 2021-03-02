McLean County Justice Committee holds off on resolution supporting qualified immunity for law enforcement

But Justice Committee Chairman Chuck Erickson on Tuesday pulled a motion on the resolution, citing questions from board members who will now have more time to consider the measure.

“I decided I wanted to withdraw my motion until next month,” Erickson said. “I have heard from other county board members who have questions about the resolution as presently written. A month will give us time to address those questions more fully and for other members to get their questions answered.”

The board received several emails from residents opposed to the resolution, which were read during the 30-minute public comment period at the start of the meeting.

Erickson, who had emailed committee members in support of the resolution, said he still supports qualified immunity.

“I do think the county board should explicitly say so, however, I believe it is prudent at this time to get these questions resolved before we move forward with the resolution,” he said. “Most of the questions I have seen revolve around the criminal justice reform bill and what it actually says about qualified immunity.”

Erickson also asked Chris Spanos, McLean County first assistant state’s attorney for the civil division, for further explanation of the bill.