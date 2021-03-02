McLean County Justice Committee holds off on resolution supporting qualified immunity for law enforcement

BLOOMINGTON — Members of the McLean County Justice Committee will take more time to consider a resolution in support of law enforcement protections that have been a key element of the movement for criminal justice reform.
The committee had been set to consider on Tuesday a measure in support of preserving qualified immunity, protection from lawsuits against officers who cause injury or death while acting in good faith under badge.
The sweeping Illinois criminal justice overhaul signed by Gov. J.B. Pritzker last month creates a yearlong task force to study constitutional rights, and the group is expected to examine qualified immunity as part of its work.
A provision in the initial bill that would have ended qualified immunity in Illinois, but opposition caused state lawmakers to move the issue to the task force for study instead.
Supporters of the resolution being proposed to the McLean County Board want the board to express its support for local law enforcement and corrections officers, and to support their continued protections from civil lawsuits as currently afforded under state law.
But Justice Committee Chairman Chuck Erickson on Tuesday pulled a motion on the resolution, citing questions from board members who will now have more time to consider the measure.
“I decided I wanted to withdraw my motion until next month,” Erickson said. “I have heard from other county board members who have questions about the resolution as presently written. A month will give us time to address those questions more fully and for other members to get their questions answered.”
The board received several emails from residents opposed to the resolution, which were read during the 30-minute public comment period at the start of the meeting.
Erickson, who had emailed committee members in support of the resolution, said he still supports qualified immunity.
“I do think the county board should explicitly say so, however, I believe it is prudent at this time to get these questions resolved before we move forward with the resolution,” he said. “Most of the questions I have seen revolve around the criminal justice reform bill and what it actually says about qualified immunity.”
Erickson also asked Chris Spanos, McLean County first assistant state’s attorney for the civil division, for further explanation of the bill.
“What it says is that it creates a task force on constitutional rights and remedies," he said. "The purpose of the task force is to develop and propose policies and procedures to review and reform constitutional rights and remedies, including qualified immunity for peace officers.”
Erickson told committee members that the McLean County Sheriff’s Department deserves the support of the board.
“The morale of the McLean County Sheriff's Department has been strong, but the recent changes to the law have created new and significant challenges,” Erickson said. “A public showing of support by the McLean County Board and a statement objecting to further changes to the protections provided by the Illinois Qualified Immunity Act will go a long way toward supporting the Sheriff's department and raising the morale of the department.”
The executive committee of the Bloomington-Normal Branch of the NAACP expressed its opposition to the resolution on Tuesday. The group also said the county board should stop "misinformation" regarding the criminal justice reform bill, which was previously known as House Bill 3653.
“Many members of the NAACP have family members who diligently serve as members of law enforcement," the statement read, "however, racially motivated policing is discriminatory, deplorable and intolerable.
The Bloomington-Normal Branch of the NAACP is demanding the McLean County Board ceases and desists with the misinformation regarding House Bill 3653. This divisiveness does not propel our community on the proper trajectory. Instead, we must work together to support House Bill 3653 and to implement the aforementioned shared principles.
"The collaborative efforts will assist with replace mistrust with mutual trust, as we all work toward a more perfect union.”
NAACP, McLean County Health Department vaccine clinic
Contact Kevin Barlow at (309) 820-3238. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_barlow