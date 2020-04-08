McLean County officials extend property tax due date, may delay interest penalties, because of coronavirus

BLOOMINGTON — McLean County government wants to give a hand up to taxpayers and small- to medium-size business owners held down by COVID-19, without hurting taxing bodies.
The McLean County Board Finance Committee on Wednesday approved postponing interest penalties for 30 days for property owners who are late paying the first installment of their property taxes.
The committee also approved amendments to the McLean County Targeted Development Loan Program so that fund can loan money to small- to medium-size businesses hurting because they've reduced operations over the coronavirus outbreak.
Both items must be approved by the full county board at its April 21 meeting.
The waiver of the interest penalty for 30 days follows Treasurer Rebecca McNeil's action to delay the due date of the first installment of property taxes to June 17 and the due date of the second installment to Sept. 17. Under state statute, county treasurers may delay due dates of property taxes without county board approval.
The delay is two weeks, McNeil told The Pantagraph. "Taxes were due last year on June 3 and Sept. 3," she said.
So, if the full county board agrees to the 30-day postponement of interest penalties, penalties would be assessed on payments made after July 17, NcNeil explained.
She hopes to mail property tax bills on May 11.
McNeil and County Administrator Camille Rodriguez believe that many financial institutions that hold mortgages and pay property taxes through escrow on behalf of homeowners would continue to pay on time, easing the burden of the property tax extension deadline on taxing bodies.
"We believe that some taxpayers will be capable of paying and a significant portion of the $46 million in mortgage escrow files will be released by that first installment due date," McNeil told The Pantagraph. "These payments will allow us to make the first series of distributions to the taxing bodies who are also facing significant payment delays from the state of Illinois."
The changes would still allow McNeil's office to distribute tax money collected by June 17 to taxing bodies by June 30, she said.
Committee members, while favoring postponement of interest penalties for 30 days, expressed concern about the impact on taxing bodies, including school districts and municipalities.
"We are looking out for the taxpayers and the units of government," committee Chairman Jim Soeldner said after the meeting.
"This is a double-edged sword," McNeil said after the meeting. "We are trying to keep in mind the difficulty that our taxpayers are going through while keeping in mind the difficulty the taxing bodies are going through."
Later, the committee approved amending the development loan program, intended to help attract industries to the county, to provide emergency assistance to established small- to medium-size businesses suffering during the coronavirus outbreak.
McNeil told The Pantagraph that the fund has a balance of $900,000. Rodriguez said the intention would be to use money from the fund without depleting it.
Bloomington-Normal Economic Development Council CEO Patrick Hoban proposed two programs, each with $300,000 in funding: a McLean County Micro Bridge Loan program for businesses with 10 employees or fewer and a McLean County Recovery Loan program for businesses with 50 employees or fewer.
Hoban and committee members discussed the programs being for businesses rejected for federal and state COVID-19 assistance and perhaps for those who received some assistance but can prove that they need more.
"It's really just trying to get it in the hands of the people who need it," Hoban said. "The overall goal is to be a supplement to current COVID programs."
"What I'm interested in is flexibility," said committee member Carlo Robustelli, noting that two-thirds of workers being displaced are front-line service workers.
"I fear some people may fall between the cracks," member Chuck Erickson said. "If there's $600,000 sitting there...let's get it back into the economy and get it circulating."
Hoban suggested, if the board approves the amendment, going forward with the changes in a couple weeks after seeing whether the federal and state governments take any additional action.
"We need to do everything we can to help our local small business community," Rodriguez said.
Soeldner said after the meeting "It is the taxpayers' money. We can't be too liberal but we need to take care of businesses the best we can. It'll be on a case-by-case basis."
Contact Paul Swiech at 309-820-3275. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_swiech.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.