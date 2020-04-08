McLean County officials extend property tax due date, may delay interest penalties, because of coronavirus

Hoban and committee members discussed the programs being for businesses rejected for federal and state COVID-19 assistance and perhaps for those who received some assistance but can prove that they need more.

"It's really just trying to get it in the hands of the people who need it," Hoban said. "The overall goal is to be a supplement to current COVID programs."

"What I'm interested in is flexibility," said committee member Carlo Robustelli, noting that two-thirds of workers being displaced are front-line service workers.

"I fear some people may fall between the cracks," member Chuck Erickson said. "If there's $600,000 sitting there...let's get it back into the economy and get it circulating."

Hoban suggested, if the board approves the amendment, going forward with the changes in a couple weeks after seeing whether the federal and state governments take any additional action.

"We need to do everything we can to help our local small business community," Rodriguez said.

Soeldner said after the meeting "It is the taxpayers' money. We can't be too liberal but we need to take care of businesses the best we can. It'll be on a case-by-case basis."

Contact Paul Swiech at 309-820-3275. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_swiech.

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.