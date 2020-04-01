McLean County officials eye property tax breaks, business loans during COVID-19 crisis

BLOOMINGTON — McLean County government is trying to give taxpayers a hand and small-business owners a hand up without slapping the hands of taxing bodies.
The McLean County Board Finance Committee on Wednesday, at the Government Center, debated whether to postpone the due date for the first installment of property taxes or waive interest and late fees because the COVID-19 outbreak has been a gut-punch to some taxpayers.
The committee also discussed whether to use a loan program traditionally targeted to attract industries to McLean County and refocus it temporarily to assist small businesses experiencing declines in customers during COVID-19 mandates that have closed or limited all but "essential" businesses.
In both cases, the committee — with most members appearing via audio and video link to abide by public health recommendations for no more than 10 people to gather to limit the spread of COVID-19 — did not take action but hopes to do so at a special committee meeting on April 8.
The discussion regarding taxpayer relief resulted from research by the county treasurer's office, county administration and the state's attorney's office.
One option would be to waive interest and late fees for property tax payments for 30 days after the due date in June. That option requires County Board action, said Jessica Woods, civil division first assistant state's attorney.
County Treasurer Rebecca McNeil said her goal is to mail tax bills by the first week in May so they would be due in early June.
McNeil said the county collects about $400,000 a year in delinquent tax penalties, so a 30-day extension would cost about $45,000.
A second option would be to delay the due date of the first installment of property taxes for 30 days, meaning to some time in July. Woods said the county treasurer could make that decision on her own but she wanted county board input.
County Administrator Camille Rodriguez said some taxpayers like to pay in person and the Government Center is closed to the public during the COVID-19 outbreak.
McNeil said county government's cash flow would be OK if the due date was extended by 30 days but "we don't know about our other taxing bodies."
Committee member Jacob Beard was supportive of waiving interest and late fees for 30 days because that would give a break to people who have lost work hours because of the outbreak but would encourage taxpayers who still have jobs and money to pay their taxes on time to minimize impact on taxing bodies.
Committee member Carlo Robustelli questioned whether it would be easier to give all taxpayers an extra month to pay. Member Josh Barnett said he'd favor that if he knew it wouldn't cause a cash crunch for taxing bodies.
"We're obviously trying to work together to come up with a solution that will help the taxpayers without adversely affecting the taxing bodies," McNeil said after the meeting.
Earlier, committee members, led by Robustelli and Chuck Erickson, discussed with Bloomington-Normal Economic Development Council CEO Patrick Hoban using a portion of the McLean County Targeted Development Loan Program, intended to help attract industries to the county, to provide emergency assistance to small businesses in need of cash flow until federal assistance kicks in during the COVID-19 outbreak.
"Businesses are getting killed right now," Erickson said.
Committee members ask Hoban to develop a plan and report back next week. McNeil said the program has $900,000 but Rodriguez said the fund would not be depleted.
