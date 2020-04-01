McLean County officials eye property tax breaks, business loans during COVID-19 crisis

McNeil said county government's cash flow would be OK if the due date was extended by 30 days but "we don't know about our other taxing bodies."

Committee member Jacob Beard was supportive of waiving interest and late fees for 30 days because that would give a break to people who have lost work hours because of the outbreak but would encourage taxpayers who still have jobs and money to pay their taxes on time to minimize impact on taxing bodies.

Committee member Carlo Robustelli questioned whether it would be easier to give all taxpayers an extra month to pay. Member Josh Barnett said he'd favor that if he knew it wouldn't cause a cash crunch for taxing bodies.

"We're obviously trying to work together to come up with a solution that will help the taxpayers without adversely affecting the taxing bodies," McNeil said after the meeting.

Earlier, committee members, led by Robustelli and Chuck Erickson, discussed with Bloomington-Normal Economic Development Council CEO Patrick Hoban using a portion of the McLean County Targeted Development Loan Program, intended to help attract industries to the county, to provide emergency assistance to small businesses in need of cash flow until federal assistance kicks in during the COVID-19 outbreak.