McLean County pandemic resource guide available

BLOOMINGTON — McLean County residents can access information on COVID-19 through a resource guide called BNPrepared.

The McLean County Chamber of Commerce, the Bloomington-Normal Economic Development Council and the Bloomington-Normal Convention and Visitors Bureau unveiled the website Wednesday morning.

"Bloomington-Normal and all of McLean County are relying on each other to get through the personal and economic challenges presented by COVID-19," Nate Hinch, chairman of the McLean County Chamber of Commerce, said in a news release.

People can access the website at BNPrepared.org.

The agencies collaborated on the website after they were inundated with calls, Patrick Hoban, CEO of the economic development council, told The Pantagraph.