McLean County political parties choose new leadership

BLOOMINGTON — McLean County political parties elected new members to their executive committees on Wednesday.
Named to two-year terms for the Libertarian Party were chairman, Kevin Woodard; vice chairman, Derek Evans; secretary, Steve Suess; treasurer, Karl Sila; and at-large, Henry Wissmiller and David Scarpelli.
The Democrats chose Nikita Richards as chairwoman, the first African American woman to hold that position. Also chosen for two-year terms were treasurer, Matt Watchinski; vice chairman, John Whalen; and secretary, Jodie Slothower.
Republicans re-elected Connie Beard as their chairwoman.
