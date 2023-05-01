BLOOMINGTON — Property tax bills were sent out to McLean County residents on Friday, officials said.
McLean County Treasurer Rebecca McNeil, whose role includes tax collection, calculated a cumulative increase of 5.35%, or $20.1 million, for the county's overall 2023 billing, according to a statement from her office. That represents more than 68,000 parcels charged in the 2022 assessment period.
In total, $395.8 million is being billed to taxpayers, the statement said.
Due dates for property taxes are June 5 and Sept 5. A state-sanctioned monthly interest rate of 1.5% is levied on all payments made or postmarked after the due date, the treasurer's office said.
These taxes must be paid by Nov. 2, it continued, or they will sold at a Nov. 3 tax sale. Payments can be mailed, tendered online and at most local banks, or at the McLean County Government Center, 115 E. Washington St., Bloomington.
Taxpayers may leave payments in the county's Tax Collector's drop box, located in the parking lot at Front and East streets in Bloomington, also across the street from the Government Center.
McNeil's office noted that, while the county is tasked with sending the bill, it is only set to receive 10.3% of the total, or $40.6 million. That figure increased by 6.3% over the last year.
The remainder is divided among other governmental entities, including schools, municipalities, townships and their road districts, libraries and fire protection districts.
County data shows 13 school districts get the largest partition: 61.4%, or $243 million.
The equalized assessed value of all McLean County property is now $4.46 billion, the statement said, increased by $278.1 million. The county's EAV jumped largely because of heightened property values from equalization, the treasurer said.
Questions? For billing issues, call the county treasurer's office at 309-888-5180 or email
treasurer@mcleancountyil.gov.
If your question relates to property tax exemptions and assessments, contact the McLean County Supervisor of Assessments Office at 309-888-5130 or
assessor@mcleancountyil.gov.
