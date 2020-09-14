McLean County property taxes due Thursday; 80% received so far

"Taxpayers may pay at some banks but they should check with their bank first," McNeil said. "Not all banks are willing to accept property taxes on our behalf."

Taxpayers also may pay at the treasurer's office in room M101 of the Government Center from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. weekdays. But taxpayers who do so must wear a mask and follow social distancing rules, McNeil said.

Interest will be charged, per Illinois State Statute, at a rate of 1.5% on all second installment payments that aren't received or postmarked by Thursday, McNeil said.

Taxpayers with questions may call (309) 888-5180.

McNeil told The Pantagraph on Monday that, as of end of business on Friday, her office had received $279.3 million, or 80% of the $349.2 million that her office will be collecting this year. She said 98.3% of first installment bills and 61.7% of second installment bills had been paid.

She anticipated that most of the $69.8 million remaining will be paid this week.

Contact Paul Swiech at 309-820-3275. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_swiech.

