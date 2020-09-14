McLean County property taxes due Thursday; 80% received so far

BLOOMINGTON — The second installment of property taxes in McLean County is due Thursday, but at least 80% of the money that will be collected has been received.
The Sept. 17 deadline, two weeks later than usual, was set by County Treasurer Rebecca McNeil earlier this year to give extra time to taxpayers experiencing job and financial difficulties because of COVID-19. The first installment deadline, June 17, also was two weeks later than usual.
Payment options are at mcleancountyil.gov/treasurer.
McNeil urged taxpayers to mail their payment in the envelope provided with the bill, pay online or use the payment drop box at the East Street entrance to the Government Center at 115 E. Washington St. in Bloomington.
"Taxpayers may pay at some banks but they should check with their bank first," McNeil said. "Not all banks are willing to accept property taxes on our behalf."
Taxpayers also may pay at the treasurer's office in room M101 of the Government Center from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. weekdays. But taxpayers who do so must wear a mask and follow social distancing rules, McNeil said.
Interest will be charged, per Illinois State Statute, at a rate of 1.5% on all second installment payments that aren't received or postmarked by Thursday, McNeil said.
Taxpayers with questions may call (309) 888-5180.
McNeil told The Pantagraph on Monday that, as of end of business on Friday, her office had received $279.3 million, or 80% of the $349.2 million that her office will be collecting this year. She said 98.3% of first installment bills and 61.7% of second installment bills had been paid.
She anticipated that most of the $69.8 million remaining will be paid this week.
