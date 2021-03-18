McLean County Republicans schedule candidate forums

BLOOMINGTON — McLean County Republicans have scheduled a series of public candidate forums to allow voters to hear from mayoral, council and school board candidates running in the April 6 election.

Each online Zoom event will begin at 7 p.m. and include opening and closing statements from candidates and questions from viewers submitted during the forum.

The schedule begins March 22 with Normal Town Council candidates, continuing March 23 with candidates for Bloomington alderman for Wards 3, 5 and 9; March 25, Bloomington mayoral candidates; and March 30, Unit 5 and District 87 school boards candidates.

A link for each forum is at the McLean County Republicans website, www.mcleancountyrepublicans.org, and posted as an event on their Facebook page.

For more information, email Connie Beard at chairman@mcleancountyrepublicans.org.

