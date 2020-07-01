McLean County sales tax revenue drops because of COVID-19 shutdowns

BLOOMINGTON — A first look at the cost of COVID-19 came to the McLean County Board Finance Committee on Wednesday and it wasn't pretty.
County Treasurer Rebecca McNeil reported that sales tax revenue to the county in June — reflecting purchases in March — dropped 26.8%, from $475,098 in June 2019 to $347,743 last month.
"The county is starting to see the effects of COVID-19 in the sales tax revenue distributions," McNeil told The Pantagraph after the meeting. The first COVID-19 case was reported in McLean County on March 19 and that was about the time that businesses slowed down as many people began to shelter in place.
"I would expect the number to show an even larger loss next month," McNeil said, meaning July sales tax revenue to the county reflecting purchases in April.
"We did expect the sales tax revenue to go down during the pandemic," County Administrator Camille Rodriguez said. "It didn't surprise us. We continue to budget conservatively."
The news was better regarding property tax payments.
McNeil reported that 50.9% of 2020 property tax payments were made by two weeks after the June 17 deadline for the first installment of property taxes, compared with 53.9% of property tax payments made by two weeks after the first installment deadline in 2019. She includes in those figures all property taxes due for the year, including for the second installment due in the fall.
"We expected that it was going to be down" because of some taxpayers' income decreasing after businesses shut down in light of COVID-19, McNeil said.
"I think it's a manageable number at this time," she told The Pantagraph. "I'm pleased that it's only a 3% reduction."
"We are actually pleased as well," Rodriguez said.
McNeil delayed the due date by two weeks to give more time to taxpayers experiencing financial difficulty because of COVID-19. In addition, the county board voted in April to postpone interest penalties for 30 days for people who are late paying their first installment.
Because the interest penalty begins July 17, McNeil and Rodriguez noted that some taxpayers have been taking care of other expenses and will pay their first installment during the next two weeks.
"I think we are in a good spot at this point," Rodriguez said.
"At this point, it looks like we're in decent shape," said Finance Committee Chairman Jim Soeldner. "Hopefully, we'll see sales tax numbers go up again."
The second installment of property taxes is due Sept. 17.
