McLean County sales tax revenue drops because of COVID-19 shutdowns

BLOOMINGTON — A first look at the cost of COVID-19 came to the McLean County Board Finance Committee on Wednesday and it wasn't pretty.

County Treasurer Rebecca McNeil reported that sales tax revenue to the county in June — reflecting purchases in March — dropped 26.8%, from $475,098 in June 2019 to $347,743 last month.

"The county is starting to see the effects of COVID-19 in the sales tax revenue distributions," McNeil told The Pantagraph after the meeting. The first COVID-19 case was reported in McLean County on March 19 and that was about the time that businesses slowed down as many people began to shelter in place.

"I would expect the number to show an even larger loss next month," McNeil said, meaning July sales tax revenue to the county reflecting purchases in April.

"We did expect the sales tax revenue to go down during the pandemic," County Administrator Camille Rodriguez said. "It didn't surprise us. We continue to budget conservatively."

The news was better regarding property tax payments.