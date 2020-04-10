McLean County sheriff addresses virus concerns regarding jail inmates

BLOOMINGTON — A coalition of grassroots organizations seeking to address community concerns of COVID-19 have enacted a call to action to push McLean County Sheriff Jon Sandage, State's Attorney Don Knapp and judges to "decarcerate," a term for releasing inmates from the McLean County jail.
But the jail already has reduced its inmate population by about one-third over the last 30 days, and law enforcement officials say letting out everyone would be "irresponsible."
Chicago civil rights attorneys and community activists filed three lawsuits seeking the release of thousands of Illinois prisoners amid an increase spread of COVID-19 in prisons, the Chicago Tribune reported. In addition, Illinois People's Action, Black Lives Matter Bloomington-Normal, the Bloomington-Normal Democratic Socialists of America and other organizations encouraged supporters to contact Sandage, Knapp and Chief Judge Mark Fellheimer.
The Chicago lawsuits included a proposed federal class action claim against Gov. J.B. Pritzker and Illinois Department of Corrections and a direct appeal to the Illinois Supreme Court, the Tribune said.
Knapp and Fellheimer didn't receive many phone calls about the issue, but said there are some misunderstandings when it comes to releasing inmates from the jail - including that a sheriff does not have the ability to violate judges' orders and release inmates.
Logan County hasn't released any inmates because of the virus, said Sheriff Mark Landers, and sheriffs in Livingston and Woodford counties haven't received any calls pushing for that action.
Sandage addressed the concerns during a virtual McLean County Board Justice Committee meeting earlier this week.
"There is not one inmate in our custody with health issues that should be released because of the nature of their charges and the danger that they pose to the general public," Sandage said Tuesday.
Having the lowest jail population in over 20 years - on Thursday, it was 143 versus 225 a month ago - Sandage said jail staff are able to isolate inmates. The jail medical staff also routinely takes inmate temperatures and monitors their health. Logan County takes symptomatic prisoners to a local hospital for screening and isolates new prisoners for 14 days, Landers said.
In McLean County, the Criminal Justice Coordinating Council (comprised of the sheriff's office, state's attorney, public defenders, county board members, defense attorneys, general public and judges) worked to ensure only those who were "a danger to the public" stay housed in the jail at this time, Sandage said.
“When outside influences attempt to cause unrest in a corrections environment, you have gone too far. I have received repeated demands and even threats to free prisoners by those claiming to be social justice warriors, who don’t even know how know how the system works,” Sandage said during the meeting. “The sheriff runs the jail; however, randomly releasing inmates would put me in contempt of every order issued, which demands inmates be held.”
During a virtual meeting of the grassroots organizations earlier this week, Olivia Butts with Black Lives Matter of Bloomington-Normal said the group is still pushing for prisoners held on cash bails to be released to prevent spread of COVID-19 through the jail, and to waive video and phone call fees for visitation.
Sandage, after reducing jail visitors March 12, required all visitation to be done remotely. Fees for phone and video conferencing are dictated through a contract approved by the county board.
“To complain about fees and the inability to visit inmates is offensive when we have elderly and sick in our hospitals and nursing homes who are also not able unable to receive visitors,” Sandage said.
Fellheimer said a call to release all inmates is "irresponsible. ... Unfortunately, there are just some inmates who pose too great of a threat to society."
Inmates and their attorneys can request bond-reduction hearings, which are continuing during the pandemic.
“I think there is significant misunderstanding in the community that some people believe there are people sitting in the jail because the sheriff wants them there or I want them there, but it is a judge’s confinement order,” Knapp said. "Unilaterally releasing somebody from jail without affording a victim the right to be heard violates the victim’s constitutional right.
Before the pandemic, every sheriff in Illinois was working with their state's attorney and judges to regularly review people in their custody and their circumstances, said Jim Kaitschuk, executive director of the Illinois Sheriff's Association. The review continues and sheriffs are being "extremely vigilant" in doing what they can to protect inmates.
"We are extremely disappointed by organizations and others that seek to be using the pandemic as an opportunistic platform to push forth their own agenda," Kaitschuk said in an email to The Pantagraph. "We do not think that is at all appropriate to be doing that during this unprecedented period where we should be working together to keep communities safe."
Contact Sierra Henry at 309-820-3234. Follow her on Twitter: @pg_sierrahenry.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.