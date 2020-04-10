McLean County sheriff addresses virus concerns regarding jail inmates

“When outside influences attempt to cause unrest in a corrections environment, you have gone too far. I have received repeated demands and even threats to free prisoners by those claiming to be social justice warriors, who don’t even know how know how the system works,” Sandage said during the meeting. “The sheriff runs the jail; however, randomly releasing inmates would put me in contempt of every order issued, which demands inmates be held.”

During a virtual meeting of the grassroots organizations earlier this week, Olivia Butts with Black Lives Matter of Bloomington-Normal said the group is still pushing for prisoners held on cash bails to be released to prevent spread of COVID-19 through the jail, and to waive video and phone call fees for visitation.

Sandage, after reducing jail visitors March 12, required all visitation to be done remotely. Fees for phone and video conferencing are dictated through a contract approved by the county board.

“To complain about fees and the inability to visit inmates is offensive when we have elderly and sick in our hospitals and nursing homes who are also not able unable to receive visitors,” Sandage said.

Fellheimer said a call to release all inmates is "irresponsible. ... Unfortunately, there are just some inmates who pose too great of a threat to society."