McLean County, state leaders share bipartisan wishes for Trump's recovery

Gov. J.B. Pritzker, a Democrat, posted on Facebook: "I wish the President and First Lady a speedy recovery."

Typically, it can take four to five days for symptoms to show up after someone is infected with coronavirus. Many White House and senior officials underwent tests Friday.

U.S. Rep. Rodney Davis, R-Taylorville, who tested positive for COVID this year and spent weeks in quarantine, said on Twitter: "My family and I send our prayers and well wishes to President Trump and the First Lady for a speedy recovery from COVID-19. As someone who contracted the virus and recovered, I know the strain it can put on your loved ones and work colleagues."

Betsy Dirksen Londrigan, the Springfield Democrat who is challenging Davis for the 13th Congressional District, said on Twitter that she was wishing a "speedy recovery" for the Trumps. "We all must continue to do our part to protect our communities and fight this pandemic, including mask wearing and social distancing," she said.

Beard expressed confidence in the Trumps' return to full health. "We have every expectation that our President and First Lady will fully recover from the virus as do most people who contract the disease," she said.