McLean County, state leaders share bipartisan wishes for Trump's recovery

BLOOMINGTON — Leaders of both political parties in McLean County on Friday expressed a shared hope for the recovery of President Donald Trump after he tested positive for coronavirus.
"Politics can be set aside as demonstrated by the millions of Americans across the political lines joining in prayer for their health," said GOP Chairwoman Connie Beard in a written statement.
Nikita Richards, chairwoman of the McLean County Democratic Party, expressed a similar sentiment, saying she wished Trump and his wife, first lady Melania Trump, a full recovery.
"COVID-19 is no respecter of persons, could care less about partisanship and carries critical consequences for all impacted," Richards said.
They were among local and state officials who reacted to the development that the president and first lady were infected with the coronavirus, which Trump announced in a tweet at 1 a.m. Washington time.
“We wish them a complete and speedy recovery,” said U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., said at a news conference at Mount Sinai Hospital on Chicago’s West Side. “Politics aside, this is a moment for us to come together and as we should with every person facing this challenge and wish them the very best care and the very best results as quickly as possible.”
Gov. J.B. Pritzker, a Democrat, posted on Facebook: "I wish the President and First Lady a speedy recovery."
Typically, it can take four to five days for symptoms to show up after someone is infected with coronavirus. Many White House and senior officials underwent tests Friday.
U.S. Rep. Rodney Davis, R-Taylorville, who tested positive for COVID this year and spent weeks in quarantine, said on Twitter: "My family and I send our prayers and well wishes to President Trump and the First Lady for a speedy recovery from COVID-19. As someone who contracted the virus and recovered, I know the strain it can put on your loved ones and work colleagues."
Betsy Dirksen Londrigan, the Springfield Democrat who is challenging Davis for the 13th Congressional District, said on Twitter that she was wishing a "speedy recovery" for the Trumps. "We all must continue to do our part to protect our communities and fight this pandemic, including mask wearing and social distancing," she said.
Beard expressed confidence in the Trumps' return to full health. "We have every expectation that our President and First Lady will fully recover from the virus as do most people who contract the disease," she said.
Richards said she hoped the situation would cause others to take action. "It is my hope that this will encourage all to take serious precautions to fight this virus and for legislators to provide the necessary relief for the hundreds of thousands of Americans struggling amidst the pandemic," she said
Central Illinois health care leaders on Friday expressed concern for the president and stressed the need to remain vigilant about precautions to prevent the spread of the virus.
“Our thoughts and prayers are with President Trump and the first lady, as well as every person and family that has been touched by this virus," said Lynn Fulton, president of OSF HealthCare St. Joseph Medical Center in Bloomington.
Fultons aid the country is still in the midst of the pandemic.
"Currently, the best way to prevent illness is to avoid being exposed to the virus," she said. "That means avoiding crowds, wearing a mask and practicing physical distancing and good hand hygiene."
Elizabeth Angelo, chief nursing officer for Carle Health, said the health system encourages people to remain active in preventing the spread of COVID-19.
"At Carle, we recognize that this virus has affected so many across our country and around the world," she said.
Paul Swiech contributed reporting to this story.
