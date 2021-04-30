McLean County tax bills have been mailed

BLOOMINGTON — McLean County property tax bills were mailed Friday, the county treasurer's office said.

The first installment of property tax is due June 16, with a 30-day grace period before interest is applied July 17. The second installment payment is due Sept. 16.

Tax payments may be mailed, paid online or paid at most local banks. Payments are accepted at the Government Center in person or via the payment drop box at the East Street entrance. Those paying in person should use the Front Street entrance and practice COVID-19 social distancing guidelines.

Parcel information and payment options are available at www.mcleancountyil.gov/tax.

McLean County taxpayers are being billed $364.1 million in 2021 compared to $351.9 million last year, an increase of $12.1 million or 3.45% over the prior year. The 2021 tax bill is for the 2020 assessment period.