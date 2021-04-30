 Skip to main content
McLean County tax bills have been mailed
McLean County tax bills have been mailed

BLOOMINGTON — McLean County property tax bills were mailed Friday, the county treasurer's office said. 

The first installment of property tax is due June 16, with a 30-day grace period before interest is applied July 17. The second installment payment is due Sept. 16.

Tax payments may be mailed, paid online or paid at most local banks. Payments are accepted at the Government Center in person or via the payment drop box at the East Street entrance. Those paying in person should use the Front Street entrance and practice COVID-19 social distancing guidelines.

Parcel information and payment options are available at www.mcleancountyil.gov/tax.

McLean County taxpayers are being billed $364.1 million in 2021 compared to $351.9 million last year, an increase of $12.1 million or 3.45% over the prior year. The 2021 tax bill is for the 2020 assessment period.

McLean County’s taxable equalized assessed value (EAV) increased to $4.040 billion compared to $3.974 billion last year. Much of the increase in taxable EAV is a result of adding the wind farm near Lexington and Chenoa to the tax rolls, officials said. More than 68,000 real estate parcels are being billed.

For payment and billing questions, contact the McLean County treasurer’s office at 309-888-5180 or treasurer@mcleancountyil.gov. For exemption and assessment questions, contact the supervisor of assessment’s office at 309-888-5130 or assessor@mcleancountyil.gov.

