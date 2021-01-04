McLean County to consider new public affairs position for health department

The position would pay $55,447 per year but with the re-organization, the total savings to the department would be $30,000, McKnight said.

McNeal says he had his job duties reduced and ultimately was terminated in June after sending out a press release that addressed racism and police brutality. The June 10 statement came as part of messaging about how to prevent the spread of COVID-19 at protests following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis police custody.

The situation became public on June 19, when McNeal emailed a seven-page letter to county board and board of health members and members of the press. In the email, he asked to keep his job and wrote that he was "the only black voice in any kind of leadership or public relations role at the health department and county administration."

Vaccines

Another 6,000 COVID-19 vaccine shipments arrived at the McLean County Health Department on Monday, McKnight said.