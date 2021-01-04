McLean County to consider new public affairs position for health department

BLOOMINGTON — In a re-organization of the McLean County Health Department, a new full time public affairs spokesperson will be added, if approved by the county board.
The title is different but the position essentially fills the spot left vacant by the departure of Dion McNeal, who held the title of communications specialist. McNeal still has a pending lawsuit against the county after he was fired last summer.
If approved, the new hire will help the department promote vaccination clinics, public service events, and public health correspondence, said Health Department Administrator Jessica McKnight.
Two health promotion specialist positions have become vacant due to a staff promotion and a retirement. During the last two years, grant-funded programs in the health education/promotions division have been cut, said McKnight.
“It has been determined the need for four full-time health promotion specialist positions has also been reduced,” she said.
The position would pay $55,447 per year but with the re-organization, the total savings to the department would be $30,000, McKnight said.
McNeal says he had his job duties reduced and ultimately was terminated in June after sending out a press release that addressed racism and police brutality. The June 10 statement came as part of messaging about how to prevent the spread of COVID-19 at protests following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis police custody.
The situation became public on June 19, when McNeal emailed a seven-page letter to county board and board of health members and members of the press. In the email, he asked to keep his job and wrote that he was "the only black voice in any kind of leadership or public relations role at the health department and county administration."
Vaccines
Another 6,000 COVID-19 vaccine shipments arrived at the McLean County Health Department on Monday, McKnight said.
“It is going to be a slow process in getting those out, but we will be having clinics weekly to get those done,” she said. “It will take us probably a month, maybe a month and a half or two months to get through Phase IA, with Phase IA being the hospital staff and healthcare personnel.”
McKnight said the department will be following the lead of the Illinois Department of Public Health for further vaccine distributions.
“After we get through Phase IA and then we will move on the Phase IB and that is where things open up a little bit more and we are still planning and still getting guidance from IDPH on what that involves.”
McKnight said there has been “a lot of interest” in the vaccine from the early recipients.
“People have been contacting us from health care facilities with interest and asking questions like ‘When can I’ and ‘How can I?’ That is very encouraging to me.”
