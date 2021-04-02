Meet the 9 candidates running for Normal Town Council

"If we don't take the time to get that structure back into place, it breaks down," she said. "The town has problems, and it's time to change."

Division

Several candidates referenced a sense of growing division within the community, whether it is due to a lack of leadership within the town, or citizens not feeling like their voices are heard.

Zimmerman has made addressing that divide one of his main goals if elected. His campaign is centered on his slogan: "Listen, Learn, Lead." That is, the council and community need to listen and learn from one another in order to achieve effective leadership.

“I feel like people don’t actually take the time to listen to each other and understand each other," said Zimmerman. "Mainly, I think if people can get past the divisiveness and get to the heart of the issue and understand each other, then you can have more meaningful discussions …”

Harsh said, although the town amended its public comment policy in October, that citizens don't feel like their voices are being heard. If elected, Harsh said he would be in favor of moving the public comment period for people to speak on any issues related to the town to the beginning of council meetings.