Meet the 9 candidates running for Normal Town Council

NORMAL — Less than three days away from the Tuesday election, nine candidates competing for Normal Town Council continue to diverge on key issues.
In interviews, questionnaires and debates with The Pantagraph, three main priorities emerged among the candidates: post-COVID economic recovery, reorganizing the town's spending priorities, and quelling a sense of growing division within the community.
Candidates, who are elected at large, are vying for three open town council seats. Each seat serves a four-year term.
Those running include incumbent candidates Chemberly Cummings, Kevin McCarthy and Scott Preston, and challengers David Paul Blumenshine, Steve Harsh, Brad McMillan, Karl Sila, Donna Toney and A.J. Zimmerman.
Recovery, growth
Continuing economic growth in a post-COVID-19 world is a key issue for several candidates, including Zimmerman, Cummings, Preston, McMillan and McCarthy. But candidates areas of focus differ when it comes to achieving recovery or economic development.
As Illinois begins pandemic recovery, Cummings and Zimmerman said they want to see the town continue providing services to residents and build out existing efforts, such as the town's COVID-housing assistance program.
"How we recover is very important in that we leave no citizen behind in that process," Cummings told The Pantagraph in a recent interview. "I feel like a voice like mine that is very unique certainly can be used well as we make recovery."
For McCarthy, the pandemic has brought about great issues, but one thing the town is poised to take advantage of is working from home as a way to attract and attain talented individuals to the area.
McCarthy has already started working in this area, co-creating the Bloomington-Normal Innovation Alliance to champion initiatives to bolster the community's technological infrastructure.
“The pandemic has done a lot of things, but one of the things that has come out of it is remote work, and that remote work has created an opportunity for our community,” he said. “I think those young talented folks are looking for a new normal, and we have a chance to attract them."
Economic growth is vital to the town moving forward, and Preston said there are two sides facing Normal. One is navigating the economy in a post-COVID world, and the other is capitalizing on the town's success with attracting electric vehicle-startup Rivian, which plans to employ 2,700 people by 2022 at its manufacturing plant in West Normal.
"Normal should be a place that is easy to do business in," he said. "We have a tremendous amount to offer in Normal, and making sure our processes are as streamlined as possible, and our approach is reasonable, should be our focus."
McMillan said the town not only needs to become a place that is easer to do business and attract economic development, but it should take advantage of its urban redevelopment in uptown by filling current vacancies and cutting down on tax hikes.
"I personally think Normal is well positioned to be a hub for green technology and clean energy companies," said McMillan. "I think with the Biden administration’s emphasis on trying to promote those types of businesses, we could capitalize on that.”
Infrastructure
Reorganizing the town's priorities to better fund infrastructural endeavors, including upping road repair, were the basis of several candidates campaigns, including: Sila, Toney, Harsh and Blumenshine.
One big idea candidates proposed is overhauling the town's debt program to tackle its $81.4 million general obligation bond debt. Blumenshine said, if elected, his first priority would be to do a line-item inventory of every project funded in the past 18 years and to reorganize spending priorities.
"I want to see Normal become fiscally responsible, morally responsible, structurally responsible," Blumenshine said. "We need to get our debt paid off, and we need to stop spending more money, and we need to stop having tax increases."
But for Toney, her reason for running if more personal. She said infrastructure issues such as roads road repair and water main replacement should be the town's main priority.
"If we don't take the time to get that structure back into place, it breaks down," she said. "The town has problems, and it's time to change."
Division
Several candidates referenced a sense of growing division within the community, whether it is due to a lack of leadership within the town, or citizens not feeling like their voices are heard.
Zimmerman has made addressing that divide one of his main goals if elected. His campaign is centered on his slogan: "Listen, Learn, Lead." That is, the council and community need to listen and learn from one another in order to achieve effective leadership.
“I feel like people don’t actually take the time to listen to each other and understand each other," said Zimmerman. "Mainly, I think if people can get past the divisiveness and get to the heart of the issue and understand each other, then you can have more meaningful discussions …”
Harsh said, although the town amended its public comment policy in October, that citizens don't feel like their voices are being heard. If elected, Harsh said he would be in favor of moving the public comment period for people to speak on any issues related to the town to the beginning of council meetings.
“I think the public definitely, if they want to speak at a council meeting, they should have the right to do that," said Harsh. "I think that it would behoove you to listen to them when they have concerns, but it seems like with the current administration, anybody that’s not in agreement with them, it just doesn't get heard and it gets shut down.”
In addition to changing public comment rules, Sila said he would like to see the town release its Town Council agenda at least a week ahead oft he meeting to increase transparency and give the public more time to react or digest the issues.
"The town changed its policy precisely to avoid a binding legal citation since they knew they’ve been in the wrong for years,” Sila said, referencing a recent non-binding opinion issued by the Illinois Attorney General's Office stating the town violated the state's Open Meetings Act twice in 2019. "The new policy finally meets the letter of the law, but it is still designed to discourage public input."
Contact Sierra Henry at 309-820-3234. Follow her on Twitter: @pg_sierrahenry.