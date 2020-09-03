Mike Straza announces campaign for Bloomington City Council

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

BLOOMINGTON — A longtime resident of Ward 5 says he hopes to use his business experience to represent the area on the Bloomington City Council.

Mike Straza on Thursday announced a campaign for the Bloomington City Council Ward 5 seat held since 2014 by Alderwoman Joni Painter.

“Living in Bloomington for the last 37 years has shown me what a fantastic place this is for both private citizens and the business community," Straza said. "Serving as your Ward 5 representative would be a great honor. Together, we can build upon all that is good and exciting in our community — to make it even better."

He described himself as an entrepreneur, business consultant and business mentor. He is also operations director for Vale Church and is a member of the Bloomington Zoning Board and Small Business Development Committee Board.

Straza said he and his wife, Erin, have lived in the same house in Ward 5 for nearly 25 years.