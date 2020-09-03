Mike Straza announces campaign for Bloomington City Council

BLOOMINGTON — A longtime resident of Ward 5 says he hopes to use his business experience to represent the area on the Bloomington City Council.
Mike Straza on Thursday announced a campaign for the Bloomington City Council Ward 5 seat held since 2014 by Alderwoman Joni Painter.
“Living in Bloomington for the last 37 years has shown me what a fantastic place this is for both private citizens and the business community," Straza said. "Serving as your Ward 5 representative would be a great honor. Together, we can build upon all that is good and exciting in our community — to make it even better."
He described himself as an entrepreneur, business consultant and business mentor. He is also operations director for Vale Church and is a member of the Bloomington Zoning Board and Small Business Development Committee Board.
Straza said he and his wife, Erin, have lived in the same house in Ward 5 for nearly 25 years.
He said he hopes to focus on developing small business, including helping entrepreneurs and downtown businesses; advancing infrastructure, including Smart Cities initiatives as well as road and sewer work; and strengthening community, including diversity and inclusion initiatives as well as relationships between residents, businesses and groups.
Normal Community High School teacher Patrick Lawler also announced in July that he intends to seek the seat.
In addition to Ward 5, which is on the city's northeast side, council seats in Wards 1, 3, 7 and 9 and office of mayor will be on the ballot in the April 2021 municipal election.
