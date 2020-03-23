$43.6 million Bloomington-Normal sports complex plan rejected

BLOOMINGTON — A proposed $43.6 million sports complex will not proceed, although the local visitors' bureau still supports the idea of a sports complex.

The Bloomington-Normal Area Convention and Visitors Bureau on Tuesday voted unanimously to deny a request of up to $60,000 for the consultant to update its nearly two-year-old feasibility study, put an action plan together to seek private investors and identify an ideal site for a potential complex.

Development of a tournament-grade sports complex remains an objective included in the CVB's two-year strategic plan, which received the unanimous approval of its board Tuesday.

The original proposal was described as a multi-sports complex, but the consultant — Florida-based Sports Facilities Advisory — recently re-defined it as "a mixed use, year-round, regional destination for a wide range of multi-generational events, combined with robust sports tourism operation."

"What we see in front of us is not something I can support at this time," said CVB board member and Bloomington Ward 7 Alderman Scott Black in making the motion to deny the funding request.

CVB board members Kathleen Lorenz and Kevin McCarthy, who are Normal council members, agreed with Black's assessment.