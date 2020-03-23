$43.6 million Bloomington-Normal sports complex plan rejected

BLOOMINGTON — A proposed $43.6 million sports complex will not proceed, although the local visitors' bureau still supports the idea of a sports complex.
The Bloomington-Normal Area Convention and Visitors Bureau on Tuesday voted unanimously to deny a request of up to $60,000 for the consultant to update its nearly two-year-old feasibility study, put an action plan together to seek private investors and identify an ideal site for a potential complex.
Development of a tournament-grade sports complex remains an objective included in the CVB's two-year strategic plan, which received the unanimous approval of its board Tuesday.
The original proposal was described as a multi-sports complex, but the consultant — Florida-based Sports Facilities Advisory — recently re-defined it as "a mixed use, year-round, regional destination for a wide range of multi-generational events, combined with robust sports tourism operation."
"What we see in front of us is not something I can support at this time," said CVB board member and Bloomington Ward 7 Alderman Scott Black in making the motion to deny the funding request.
CVB board members Kathleen Lorenz and Kevin McCarthy, who are Normal council members, agreed with Black's assessment.
“As written, I agree that this isn’t meeting the needs,” said McCarthy. "Not that services from this organization may not be needed in the future, but this particular proposal, we’re pretty darn confident at this point, is not the right thing at the right time for the right amount of money."
He said Illinois Fire Juniors and Prairie Cities Soccer League are pursuing a parallel track of finding new playing fields. They will lose access to Community Fields at Central Illinois Regional Airport at the end of 2020.
"So letting this particular version of it die, I am in support of, and we’re still waiting on what’s going to happen on these dual processes that the soccer folks are trying to get done," he said.
Black said it would be premature for the CVB "to spend money to research something that may not ultimately yield us any good information."
CVB board president Carlo Robustelli said the agency continues to support the development of a sports complex.
"That, I think I heard, we're all committed to do even with (the board) taking a pause on this particular proposal," said Robustelli. "Infrastructure is really going to determine our ability to be able to bring in more of the sports tournaments and book more business."
In July 2018, after conducting a three-month feasibility study, SFA said it could be financially feasible to develop a sports complex featuring 16 outdoor fields plus five more multipurpose fields or two baseball or softball fields that could be used year-round under a dome.
That $47,000 feasibility study was paid for by the city of Bloomington, the town of Normal and the CVB. The study had figures, projections and options that would expire after 1½ years.
Officials broadly agreed the project, if pursued, would require funding beyond what the city of Bloomington and town of Normal could provide, possibly requiring a public-private partnership or grants.
In November 2019, SFA submitted a revised project plan to CVB and asked for up to $60,000 depending on the amount of information provided. Bloomington Mayor Tari Renner, a member of the CVB board, previously objected to further study because no one from the private sector had come forward to take lead on the project, which he said needed to happen before any public sector commitment was made.
Renner did not attend the meeting Tuesday because he is among the Bloomington-Normal Economic Development Council's One Voice delegation in Washington, D.C.
