Mitchell out as director of Bloomington Election Commission

She also confirmed that Mitchell is no longer at the BEC, and said that his "separation" from the office was a "mutual agreement." She did not have a sense of Mitchell's next move.

The BEC, she added, will convene for a special meeting before its scheduled June 2 meeting to discuss the process of finding a new director.

"The director's role is going to be hard to fill," Williams said. "But we will get through it like we did in the past."

Mitchell had served in the role since February 2020. He was named to the position after longtime director Paul Shannon retired.

Before then, Mitchell was a Republican member on the BEC. He was replaced by Kim Kiser, whose term expires next year. The third commissioner is Robert Felton, also a Republican.

