Mitchell out as director of Bloomington Election Commission

BLOOMINGTON — The city's top election official has departed from his role.
Bloomington Election Commission Executive Director Tim Mitchell walked away from his position, he confirmed to The Pantagraph on Friday.
"I am no longer with the office," Mitchell said during a brief phone call Friday afternoon. "I have no comment on anything else at this time."
Mitchell's departure comes more than a month after he, his staff and the BEC administered the April 6 municipal election for Bloomington.
A judge appoints three members to three-year terms on the BEC. By law, there must be one representative of each of the major parties.
The commission met in closed session April 13 and May 5, citing the "appointment, employment, compensation, discipline, or performance of a specific employee."
Democratic member Denise Williams, whose third term started in January, said Friday that Mitchell was not the subject of those sessions.
She also confirmed that Mitchell is no longer at the BEC, and said that his "separation" from the office was a "mutual agreement." She did not have a sense of Mitchell's next move.
The BEC, she added, will convene for a special meeting before its scheduled June 2 meeting to discuss the process of finding a new director.
"The director's role is going to be hard to fill," Williams said. "But we will get through it like we did in the past."
Mitchell had served in the role since February 2020. He was named to the position after longtime director Paul Shannon retired.
Before then, Mitchell was a Republican member on the BEC. He was replaced by Kim Kiser, whose term expires next year. The third commissioner is Robert Felton, also a Republican.
Contact Timothy Eggert at (309) 820-3276. Follow him on Twitter: @TimothyMEggert