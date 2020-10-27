Mollie Ward selected to fill Ward 7 seat pending council approval

BLOOMINGTON — Mollie Ward has been selected to fill the Ward 7 alderman seat.
The city announced Tuesday that Mayor Tari Renner picked Ward to fill Ald. Scott Black’s seat until April 30, 2021. Black previously announced his last day on council will be Oct. 31.
The selection will come forward for council consideration at the regular meeting on Nov. 9.
Ward is the director of Spiritual Care for Carle BroMenn Medical Center and Carle Eureka Hospital. She holds a bachelor’s degree in journalism from the University of Oklahoma and master of divinity from Seabury-Western Theological Seminary. She is the faith and outreach co-chair for the Bloomington-Normal Not In Our Town Steering Committee, the Co-Founder and Co-Chair of the McLean County Interfaith Alliance, and member and Chaplain of the Diocese of Springfield Episcopal Church Women Board.
This story will be updated.
