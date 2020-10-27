Mollie Ward selected to fill Ward 7 seat pending council approval

Ward is the director of Spiritual Care for Carle BroMenn Medical Center and Carle Eureka Hospital. She holds a bachelor’s degree in journalism from the University of Oklahoma and master of divinity from Seabury-Western Theological Seminary. She is the faith and outreach co-chair for the Bloomington-Normal Not In Our Town Steering Committee, the Co-Founder and Co-Chair of the McLean County Interfaith Alliance, and member and Chaplain of the Diocese of Springfield Episcopal Church Women Board.