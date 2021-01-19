More input sought on O'Neil Park and Pool project

BLOOMINGTON – Additional input from the public is needed to direct ongoing development of the new westside O'Neil Park and Pool following the end of an 11-day online survey.

The Bloomington Parks, Recreation & Cultural Arts department will host back-to-back virtual public forums from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday. A link is at bloomingtonparks.org.

"If we're lucky, we'll have hundreds of people ready with their ideas," department Director Jay Tetzloff told The Pantagraph. "We want to hear from people and show them that we're thinking about their ideas."

Participants are expected to provide their comments through a virtual chat function. Department officials will answer as many questions as they can, Tetzloff said.

The call for additional comments comes after the department circulated an online survey from Dec. 28 through Jan. 8.

Tetzloff said the survey collected 1,000 responses. Of those, 75% came from Bloomington, 16% from Normal, 7% from the rest of McLean County and 2% from outside the county.