More input sought on O'Neil Park and Pool project

BLOOMINGTON – Additional input from the public is needed to direct ongoing development of the new westside O'Neil Park and Pool following the end of an 11-day online survey.
The Bloomington Parks, Recreation & Cultural Arts department will host back-to-back virtual public forums from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday. A link is at bloomingtonparks.org.
"If we're lucky, we'll have hundreds of people ready with their ideas," department Director Jay Tetzloff told The Pantagraph. "We want to hear from people and show them that we're thinking about their ideas."
Participants are expected to provide their comments through a virtual chat function. Department officials will answer as many questions as they can, Tetzloff said.
The call for additional comments comes after the department circulated an online survey from Dec. 28 through Jan. 8.
Tetzloff said the survey collected 1,000 responses. Of those, 75% came from Bloomington, 16% from Normal, 7% from the rest of McLean County and 2% from outside the county.
"We thought [the future of the park and pool] was an important question to ask all of the surrounding communities," Tetzloff said, adding that the department "absolutely targeted" the neighborhood surrounding the park by distributing paper surveys to about 100 residences.
Consensus in the survey was largely focused on adding walking paths to the park.
The department, Tetzloff said, intends to prioritize adding features to the pool, the parking lot and the skate park.
"We don't have money to do it all," Tetzloff said. "But we're not building this pool and this park for our staff — we're building it for our community."
Demolition on the 46-year-old pool began in September. The city council approved a contract for $138,526 with Stark Excavating to demolish the pool.
In October, the council approved a $775,000 contract with Williams Architects for design and construction management services. The Itasca company was chosen out of 14 firms that submitted qualifications to handle designing the new aquatic facility that will replace the 1515 W. Chestnut St. pool, that city officials said far exceeded its life expectancy.
The pool was closed last summer to prevent the potential spread of the coronavirus, which was actually a break for demolition crews.
Tetzloff said the department will reach a point where it needs to transition from taking-in ideas to finalizing plans.
Construction will likely take 12 months to complete, and officials expect to break ground this summer.
"The ultimate goal is to be open for the summer 2022 season," Tetzloff said. "We have to move fast, but not so fast that we don't include what people want."