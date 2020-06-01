More than 100 incidents of vandalism reported in Bloomington-Normal

BLOOMINGTON — Bloomington and Normal leaders decided against a curfew Monday night to deter the looting and vandalism that followed a Sunday night rally in Bloomington that drew more than 1,000 people to show support for George Floyd.
The decision came after a hostile night throughout both cities. Bloomington police received 150 reports of incidents between 3 p.m. Sunday and 6 a.m. Monday.
"Bloomington-Normal will not be instituting a curfew unless circumstances change," Bloomington Mayor Tari Renner said mid-afternoon Monday. "That could change in an hour, but right now, based on what we know, we are not instituting a curfew."
"The general feeling is probably not a curfew," said Normal Mayor Chris Koos.
"There are all kinds of rumors floating around about what may or may not happen .... We will be prepared," said Renner. "I think the thing people are beginning to realize is that there is permanent camera footage of the things people are doing and many of the people who participated in the pillaging and looting Sunday will be prosecuted."
Watch now: Protesters rally at Bloomington Police Department
Watch now: Scene from Washington Street
Watch now: Protest underway in downtown Bloomington
Watch now: Downtown Bloomington rally
Watch now: Bloomington-Normal NAACP President Linda Foster talks "change"
Watch now: After the rally
Watch now: Post-rally march through downtown Bloomington
Watch now: Reporting from protest
"I just decided I was going to go over and see it first hand," said Koos. "It was unbelievable. A very young crowd was doing the looting. I am completely confident that the people who were doing it were not the people at the (McLean County) Law and Justice Center protesting (earlier Sunday).
“In my opinion, this all is opportunistic thievery and vandalism and does not have anything to do with the protest or with what happened in Minneapolis,” Koos added.
In a statement, Koos and Human Relations Commission Chairwoman Janessa Williams said: “We are a town of people committed to diversity, listening to concerns of citizens and addressing them, and through that improving the quality of life for all, regardless of race, ethnicity, age, sexual orientation or socio-economic status. We stand with the community in making our home better.”
Renner has heard a mixed response from downtown businesses about whether they planned to reopen Monday. "Some said 'yes,' some 'no,'" he said.
Several downtown Bloomington businesses hired workers to board up windows, just in case vandalism moved to that area.
Clean-up started Monday morning after overnight looting in the area.
Floyd, a black man, died last week after he was handcuffed and then pressed to the ground by a white police officer in Minneapolis. The incident has spurred worldwide protests.
“It’s a very sad time for our community and the stores that were affected,” said Charlie Moore, president and CEO of the McLean County Chamber of Commerce. “It’s a bad situation as whole. It’s a time that we have not experience of seen before, which is the same thing you can say about COVID-19.”
Moore did not know how many businesses were impacted, and hasn't heard from any business owners about whether a curfew should be imposed.
“We were starting to take one step forward with moving into Phase 3 (of the Restore Illinois plan) and looking at unique and creative ways businesses could open and start to form their economic recovery,” said Moore. “Now it’s one step forward and two steps back.”
Early Monday, Renner issued a statement saying he was disturbed by the looting and vandalism that occurred overnight Sunday and urged all residents to seek non-violent ways in responding to the Minneapolis tragedy.
The statement said:
"As mayor of our great city, I was heartened by the overflow crowd in front of the Law and Justice Center (Sunday) to engage in a peaceful demonstration for social justice.
"Later, as a few people led looting and destruction of private property, cars and businesses in both Bloomington and Normal, I was deeply disturbed. The latter actions are a total betrayal to the great legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. and the American civil rights movement. At their core, they stressed non-violent peaceful protests."
"The actions of a few (Sunday) night cannot be tolerated in our community that is part of a civilized society. The tactics used by looters are not, and never have been, an effective means to achieve social justice. These actions are inexcusable."
Photos: Downtown Bloomington comes alive with rally, marches
060120-blm-loc-5naacpmain
060120-blm-loc-1rally
060120-blm-loc-6naacpmain
060120-blm-loc-8naacpmain
060120-blm-loc-19naacpmain
060120-blm-loc-4naacpmain
060120-blm-loc-21naacpmain
060120-blm-loc-9naacpmain
060120-blm-loc-10naacpmain
060120-blm-loc-24naacpmain
060120-blm-loc-7naacpmain
060120-blm-loc-13naacpmain
060120-blm-loc-22naacpmain
060120-blm-loc-16naacpmain
060120-blm-loc-15naacpmain
060120-blm-loc-1naacpmain
060120-blm-loc-11naacpmain
060120-blm-loc-1naacpside
060120-blm-loc-3naacpmain
060120-blm-loc-18naacpmain
060120-blm-loc-23naacpmain
060120-blm-loc-20naacpmain
060120-blm-loc-12naacpmain
060120-blm-loc-1naacpmarch
060120-blm-loc-2naacpmarch
060120-blm-loc-3naacpmarch
Protesters 2
Crowd
060120-blm-loc-17naacpmain
060120-blm-loc-2naacpmain
060120-blm-loc-14naacpmain
Contact Maria Nagle at (309) 820-3244. Follow her on Twitter: @Pg_Nagle
Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!
Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter.