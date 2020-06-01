More than 100 incidents of vandalism reported in Bloomington-Normal

"I just decided I was going to go over and see it first hand," said Koos. "It was unbelievable. A very young crowd was doing the looting. I am completely confident that the people who were doing it were not the people at the (McLean County) Law and Justice Center protesting (earlier Sunday).

“In my opinion, this all is opportunistic thievery and vandalism and does not have anything to do with the protest or with what happened in Minneapolis,” Koos added.

In a statement, Koos and Human Relations Commission Chairwoman Janessa Williams said: “We are a town of people committed to diversity, listening to concerns of citizens and addressing them, and through that improving the quality of life for all, regardless of race, ethnicity, age, sexual orientation or socio-economic status. We stand with the community in making our home better.”

Renner has heard a mixed response from downtown businesses about whether they planned to reopen Monday. "Some said 'yes,' some 'no,'" he said.

Several downtown Bloomington businesses hired workers to board up windows, just in case vandalism moved to that area.

Floyd, a black man, died last week after he was handcuffed and then pressed to the ground by a white police officer in Minneapolis. The incident has spurred worldwide protests.