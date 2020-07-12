More than 250 Bloomington-Normal businesses receive COVID aid

“If a company truly is not retaining any employees, the question is why did you get the loan and when will you pay it back,” he said. “And it has to be asked of the banks, Why did you approve these loans if it didn’t say how many jobs would be retained?”

Proposals have emerged in Congress to re-purpose any leftover PPP funding and provide more targeted aid for small businesses that have been hammered by the pandemic or left out of the program. Those proposals are expected to be part of negotiations for a new relief package later this month.

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin last week said the Trump administration would support another round of tax rebate checks and help for businesses as part of the next coronavirus aid package.

Mnuchin said any extension of the Paycheck Protection Program must be “much more targeted” than the current program.

Koos said the loan earlier this year helped fill some gaps and that he's grateful for continued financial support from regular donors, philanthropists and over 700 McLean County households. The donations, which make up about 70% of the museum budget, and the PPP loan were essential especially during a time when the museum can’t collect admission fees.