Mwilambwe emerges in 3-way Bloomington mayor race

BLOOMINGTON — Mboka Mwilambwe may need to move three seats to his left when he returns to the Bloomington City Council dais, after being on track Tuesday to securing his first term as the city's mayor.

If the lead holds, Mwilambwe, 50, will become the city's first black mayor. He since 2011 has held the Ward 3 seat on the council and since 2019 has served as Mayor Pro Tem.

In the unofficial tally of all 52 precincts reporting, Mwilambwe collected 4,455 votes, or 38.71%.