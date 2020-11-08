 Skip to main content
Mwilambwe will not run for new term on Bloomington City Council
Mwilambwe will not run for new term on Bloomington City Council

BLOOMINGTON — Bloomington City Councilman Mboka Mwilambwe on Sunday said he will not seek reelection. 

"I look forward to serving out the remainder of my term and responding to the needs of Ward 3 residents. When the time is right, I will also share what lies ahead for me and reflect on my service for the residents of Ward 3," he said in a statement. 

Mwilambwe was born in the Democratic Republic of Congo and has worked at Illinois State University since 1997. He was appointed to the council in March 2011 to finish two years left on Kevin Huette’s term. He was elected in April 2013. 

